‘A Clean-Slate Mentality’ – Thunder Turns Page to Rematch with New Orleans

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

Tip-Off Time: 7 p.m. CT

Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

Thunder Status

The Thunder wrapped up its trip through the Sunshine State on Monday with a bout against Miami. The Heat shot the ball at a scorching 47.1-percent clip from behind the 3-point line while the Thunder fought to maintain consistency on the offensive end. Though the final score was lopsided in favor of the reigning Eastern Conference Champs, the Thunder put up scrappy efforts throughout the game to keep it close early on.



Thunder forward Darius Bazley recorded his second straight game of double-digit scoring on Monday with a 16-point performance. Of the Thunder’s first 10 points, Bazley contributed eight of them. Then to start the second half, the second-year lefty poured in another eight points on three-consecutive possessions to help close a 14-point Miami lead.



The Thunder now turn the page to New Orleans with a zero-to-zero, clean-slate mentality. After its loss to Miami, OKC’s top priority in its quick turnaround is evaluating areas of improvement and taking the next step forward to prepare for New Orleans. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault applauded his team’s spirit in practice on Tuesday and the group’s demonstration of that zero-zero mentality.



“It's just really nailing yourself to the present moment,” said Daigneault. “Every single day is a new day and you’re zero and zero at the beginning of every game, regardless of who you're playing, what you did in your last game and what they've done up until that point. We want to almost take a possession-by-possession mentality as well. The more present that we can be in competition, the better we feel we’ll play.”

few last reps before headed to NOLA. pic.twitter.com/gcX216kJpf — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 5, 2021

Opponent Breakdown

The Thunder will face off against the Pelicans for the second time in a week, this time inside of the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. In its last matchup on New Year’s Eve, the Thunder got out to a hot start offensively by knocking down seven 3-pointers early on, but cooled off shooting 8-of-32 the rest of the way. The Pelicans thrived in the paint throughout the game and ultimately outscored the Thunder 54-30 in that area.



The Pelicans tout size at nearly every position and are led offensively by fourth-year forward Brandon Ingram, who is averaging 25.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. Forward Zion Williamson contributes another 20.3 points a night and has been shooting 53.5 percent from the field in his first seven games of the season. In their last game against the Pacers, Ingram and Williamson combined for 55 points as the Pelicans fell 118-116 in overtime on Monday.

Matchup Focus

Thunder center Al Horford paced the Thunder offensively in its first bout against New Orleans with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field. Against the Pelicans’ paint-protecting big men in Steven Adams and Zion Williamson look for the Thunder to take advantage of its pick-and-pop threats in Horford and Mike Muscala while also matching New Orleans’ physicality in the lane in order to defend the paint.

Stat to Watch

Rebounds – In its last matchup, the Pelicans out-rebounded the Thunder by 18 as Steven Adams and Josh Hart collected a combined 21 boards on New Year’s Eve. Specifically, New Orleans wrangled in 14 offensive rebounds that led to 20 points. It will require a full-team effort on the glass against the size and physicality of New Orleans to limit second-chance opportunities and transition run-outs.



“The main thing was really the rebounds,” said Thunder guard Luguentz Dort. “They’ve got big guys, and they really grab rebounds a lot. So the main thing is to crash, box out and secure the rebound.”

Thunder Trend

The last time the Thunder fell to an opponent by more than 20 points, it responded the following game with a full-team, 48-minute effort that resulted in a 108-99 win over Orlando. Look for the Thunder to employ its zero-zero mentality on Wednesday and demonstrate its competitive spirit against a team it faced only seven days ago.



“Coach always says it’s zero-zero going into every game,” said Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander postgame on Monday. “Just have a clean slate mentality and attack the next day, try to get better every day.”