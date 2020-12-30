A Thunder New Year’s Eve Tradition Continues with New Orleans

Date: December 31, 2020

Tip-Off Time: 7 p.m. CT

Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

Thunder Status

OKC once again demonstrated its hard-nosed, competitive spirit after its third straight close-fought game. Through three quarters, the Thunder scrapped to not only keep the game close but tie the score on three occasions as Orlando shot 51 percent or better in all four quarters.



The Thunder got energetic performances from players like Isaiah Roby who stepped into his first game of the season and dropped 19 points on 9 of 12 from the field. Off the bench, Thunder center Mike Muscala and guard Hamidou Diallo paced OKC’s second unit and combined for 27 points. Leading all Thunder scorers was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who cashed in 23 points on an efficient 8-of-10 from the field and 3-of-3 from behind the arc.



What stood out the most to Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault about Gilgeous-Alexander’s performance on Tuesday was the balance he demonstrated as Orlando looked to trap him and get the ball out of his hands. The Thunder’s rising star took advantage of the defense’s attention and found his teammates for open looks on the perimeter leading to a team-high 7 assists on the evening.



The Thunder now turns the page to the final game of its homestand against New Orleans and will look to continue layering on the lessons it has learned over its first three matchups to apply to the next challenge ahead.



“Every single night is a new challenge and a new opportunity to learn how to play against really good players and really good teams,” said Daigneault. “But the cumulative effect of those learning lessons over the course of a season add up, and we just have to make sure we aren’t skipping steps after these games. Win, lose or draw, we have to learn the lessons, build the fundamentals and keep pouring into the foundation for our individual players and for our team.”

Opponent Breakdown

New Orleans will be looking to enter into the new year on a high note after a disappointing 111-86 loss to Phoenix on Tuesday. A team who prides itself on the defensive end, the Pelicans are tied for third in the league in opponent points per game allowing only 104 on average over its first four games. Strategically, New Orleans will clog the paint with the help of big men like longtime former Thunder player Steven Adams and last year’s rookie of the year contender in Zion Williamson to limit opponents’ shot opportunities at the rim.



Offensively, the Pelicans are paced by the Western Conference’s current player of the week in Brandon Ingram who is one of only four players in the league averaging at least 23 points per game, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Surrounded by players like Williams, Adams and Lonzo Ball who all tout size for their positions, the majority of New Orleans’ offense is generated inside the 3-point line with midrange shots, post-ups and attacks to the rim.

Matchup Focus

It will take a focused effort from all five players on the floor to limit Ingram offensively on Thursday. Last year’s Most Improved Player stands at 6-foot-7 with a staggering 7-foot-3 wingspan allowing him to shoot over defenders while also causing significant disruption on the defensive end.



Look for the Thunder to focus on discipline and communication on the defensive end to limit and contest as many looks from Ingram as possible.

Stat to Watch

Points in the Paint – Under new head coach Stan Van Gundy, the Pelicans’ focus defensively has been packing and protecting the paint. As a result, New Orleans sits at second in the league in opponent points in the paint allowing just 38 per game over its first four matchups.



Offensively, this was an area where New Orleans shined in its loss to Phoenix on Tuesday outscoring the Suns 48-28 in the lane.



Look for the Thunder to put an emphasis on defending the lane on Thursday after allowing 72 points in the paint in its most recent matchup with Orlando. Getting back in transition and staying disciplined will be keys to limiting easy paint looks.



“We’ve just got to keep watching film and try to find the right angles to take to protect the paint and not foul,” said Thunder center Mike Muscala after the Thunder’s game against Orlando. “[Orlando] got a couple and-1’s and their guards got in there.”

Thunder Trend

The Thunder will continue its longstanding tradition of New Year’s Eve matchups on Thursday and OKC has an impressive history when it comes to playing on December 31st. The Thunder hold an overall 10-2 record and have played in Chesapeake Energy Arena in all 12 matchups.