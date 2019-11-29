A Black Friday Showdown Against the Pelicans

Date: Nov. 29, 2019

Tip-Off Time: 7 p.m. CT

Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

Thunder Status

Opponent Breakdown

Matchup Focus

Stat to Watch

Thunder Trend

The Thunder returns home after splitting a pair of West Coast contests before Thanksgiving. In the second game of the road stint, the Thunder flipped the page to Portland where it was indeed, a different story than its first game against the Warriors. The Thunder again found itself down early in the game after allowing 42 points in the first quarter. Behind a barrage of threes from the Blazers, the Thunder was in the midst of a deficit too large to overcome and fell 136-119.The Thunder bench had a chance to shine against the Trailblazers as the margin grew out of reach. Adbel Nader exploded in the final frame puttin up 19 points in the fourth quarter en route to his career high 23 points in 16 minutes of play.Despite sitting at 6-12 in the first 18 games, and operating without their prized lottery pick in Zion Williamson, the Pelicans lead the league in percentage of points from the 3-point line with 38.8% of their points coming from behind the arc. A fast-paced style of play coupled with shooting a solid 38.5% clip from deep has aided them to fourth in the league in points per game and seventh in assists per game.“We need to stop their transition game,” said Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari. “They like to run, they like to score in the first two seconds of the action.”Leading in the Pelican’s 3-point department is sharp-shooter J.J. Redick who shoots 48% from behind the arc. Forward, Brandon Ingram also boasts a 42.4% clip from deep. It was Redick who led the Pelicans in scoring with 17 points in the Thunder’s last encounter with New Orleans on November 2.Heading the Pelicans offensive fire power is Ingram who averages 25 points per game. At a rangy 6’7” with guard-like abilities, Thunder players like Danilo Gallinari and Terrance Ferguson will need to be able to hold their own whether he’s barreling down the floor in transition or sizing up the defense on the block.“We need to play good one-on-one defense,” said Gallinari. “He’s a good one-on-one player especially in transition, that’s where he gets most of his points and post-ups too so we need to play good one-on-one defense against him.”Free throw attempts. The Thunder have consistently kept itself in ball games by finding ways to get to the free throw line. In its last game against the Trailblazers, the Thunder made 30 free throws on 38 attempts. Additionally, the Thunder ranks third in the league in percentage of points from the charity stripe with 18.4 percent.When asked about the importance of free throws to the Thunder offense, Gallinari replied, “It’s very important, especially recognizing when we are in the bonus and trying to be more aggressive going to the basket. That’s a big part of our game.”The Thunder will need to continue in this fashion on Friday against a Pelicans squad that puts up on average 115.6 points per contest.The Thunder began the season with high marks on the defensive end, especially when guarding the 3-point line. After a few less than stellar defensive performances as of late, the Thunder defense has dropped to 11th in opponent 3-point percentage after allowing a 45 percent and 46.7 percent shooting performance from the Warriors and the Trail Blazers respectively.“I just think that we need to try to play for 48 minutes. When we are focused and focused on the game plan and we put it on for 48 minutes we have very good defense. We’ve been going through some games where we had bad stretches and good stretches and we’ve just got to be more consistent throughout the whole game.”