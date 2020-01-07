Turnaround, Clean the Glass, Play with Pace

Date: Jan. 7, 2020

Tip-Off Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

The Thunder’s longest trip of the season concludes on Tuesday night at Barclay’s Center with the first of two battles with the Brooklyn Nets this season. After starting 0-for-3 on the second night of back to backs, the Thunder has won its last two such games by playing some stifling defense, allowing just 96.0 points on 41.1 percent shooting, including 21.4 percent from three and just 15.0 free throw attempts.To put together another ferocious effort like that the Thunder will need to forget that its five-game win streak got snapped on Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, learn from areas to clean up and take care of their bodies in the lead up to the clash with the Nets."Gotta get some rest, get some good food, learn from some things and come with a fresh mindset," said center Mike Muscala."We gotta have this one before we go back home," added point guard Chris Paul, aiming for a 3-1 road swing.The Nets rank second in the NBA in rebounds per game and have a pair of big men that can give opponents fits down low. DeAndre Jordan has registered double-digit rebounds 18 times so far this season, while Jarrett Allen averaged 10.6 boards per game over the first 28 games of the season before trailing off a bit over the past seven.No matter the recent trend, the Thunder will have to put together another team-wide effort on the glass just like it did in Philadelphia. Whether it’s double-box outs from the guards, having more awareness or just sticking a hand in to deflect the carom, the Thunder has to finish possessions."That’s one major key with rebounding," said center Steven Adams, who will likely be dealing with Jordan most of the night. "Even contesting it might throw them off a little bit, which helps."The Nets are a by-the-book analytics squad, with 93.5 percent of its field goal attempts coming from in the paint or behind the three-point line, the highest percentage in the NBA. While they only made 33 percent of their shots against the Orlando Magic in a loss on Monday, the Nets are still a threat because of the sheer number of threes they launch each game. In response, the Thunder may spread the floor for more catch and shoot threes as well. On Monday against Philadelphia the Thunder played forward Danilo Gallinari alongside Muscala for extended minutes. That player combination had only been on the floor together for 45 total minutes in 35 games so far this season, but it gave OKC a unique look – a five-out group with players at each position who will shoot threes. "They did a good job," Donovan reviewed of that unit’s performance against the Sixers. "I thought the second unit came in and gave us good pop and gave us good energy."The Thunder had an uncharacteristic night in a lot of areas against Philadelphia, racking up 14 offensive rebounds and also a season-high 24 fast break points. This season OKC has typically refrained from leaking out to make sure it secured defensive boards but there are times when getting out and running is the Thunder’s best bet. Donovan’s group needs to play with more tempo in the halfcourt just as much as it needs to get out in open space in order to have an efficient offensive night on road-weary legs."We gotta be able to play with more pace," Donovan asserted. "If you play with a lot of pace, you kind of get a step ahead of them," Adams noted.There’s a massive chasm between the amount of free throws the Thunder takes per game compared to how many it gives up, nearly 6 per game. Given that most NBA games come down to one or two possessions, the Thunder has put itself in position to get wins purely by winning at the foul line. OKC ranks in the top 7 in both free throw attempts and opponent attempts, and while a lot of it has to do with the aforementioned pace, it’s also the precision and craftiness of the guards."It’s their angle that they choose to drive it as opposed to going around, allowing some space for the defender to take up, they’re just taking that whole space which, as a defender, that’s a really tough position," Adams explained. "You don’t want to hit them but if you do try and ride them, the offensive player has got all the advantage in that."