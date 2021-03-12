Back in Action Against the Mavericks

Date: Thursday, March 11, 2021

Tip-Off Time: 8 p.m. CT

Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

Thunder Status

The Thunder returns to action for Part Two of its 2020-21 season, which promises no less of a demanding schedule than the first half. The remaining 36 games will be played in a matter of 66 days and it all begins with another tilt against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. Luckily, the Thunder and its players utilized the much-needed All-Star break to return to the court better and more refreshed and it translated into a fun, high-energy first practice back on the floor. According to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, it was like seeing all of your friends again after Christmas break in school.



“These are fun practices. It really made me fall back in love with our team,” said Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault. “We're just excited to get back to work. That was really the theme [on Wednesday]. We had a really spirited good practice we got a lot of good work in. There was a lot of energy in the gym that the guys brought to the table and we're excited to work and see how we can grow through the next half of the season.”



The NBA’s G League bubble came to a close for the OKC Blue which means its assignment and two-way players will return to the Thunder sidelines for the second half of the NBA season. Seven-foot rookie Aleksej Pokuševski will return to the Thunder’s lineup along with forwards Josh Hall and Moses Brown. Pokuševski averaged 7.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and four assists during his 13 games with the Blue while Brown averaged 18.5 points and 13.9 rebounds in 15 games earning him G-League player of the Week honors.



“It's good momentum for them coming out of that experience and connecting back to us and it's a credit to the Blue team and the staff for how seamless that was [on Wednesday] in practice and hopefully it is when we get to the games,” said Daigneault.



“I’m excited to have them back,” said Gilgeous-Alexander. “They’re going to get to transfer what they were doing in the bubble into our games and I don’t think they’ll have any issues with that.”

Opponent Breakdown

The Mavs opened up the second half of their season schedule with a back-to-back starting in San Antonio on Wednesday and wrapping up in OKC on Thursday. After a slow 9-14 start to the season due to players missing games in accordance with the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Mavericks are looking to enter into the second half of the season riding the wave of positive momentum they built up over their last 11 games where they went 9-2 trailing only the Brooklyn Nets for best record.



In that time frame, the Mavs have put themselves in the top 10 in points, point differential, field goal, free throw and 3-point percentage. Playing a massive role in the Maverick’s offense is two-time All-Star Luka Dončić who averages the eighth most points per game in the league with 28.6 per night and is also tied for third in the NBA in total triple-doubles.

Here's what we're wearing in March.



...because who doesn't plan their outfits for an entire month? pic.twitter.com/LxXQkFzblt — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 10, 2021

Matchup Focus

In its last matchup against OKC on March 3, Dallas was without its star player in Dončić who missed the game with back tightness. The third-year All-Star will most likely be back in action on Thursday and will go head-to-head against another third-year superstar in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The two players rank first and fourth respectively in points per game among all third-year player while also sitting and second and third respectively in free throws and assists per contest.



With both of their abilities to score and play make, be on the lookout for the two teams’ offenses to flow through the two first round picks out of the 2018 draft.

Stat to Watch

Turnovers — One of the biggest areas of growth that the Thunder demonstrated in the first half of the season was on the defensive end of the floor. That trend was most evident in the Thunder’s last two matchups where it forced the lowest turnover team in the league in San Antonio to commit the second most turnovers of its season. In the night before, against the Mavs, OKC held Dallas to its season low in scoring and forced a season-high three shot clock violations.



Coming into Thursday night’s game, the Mavericks average the third-fewest turnovers per game with just 12.4 a night. Look for the Thunder to implement a bit of aggression on the defensive end to cause disruption while also limiting Dallas’ efficient shot opportunities.

Thunder Trend

Several trends stood out in the first half of the season for the Thunder. Defensively, the Thunder demonstrated consistent growth as it led the league in defensive rating over its past 12 games while also holding opponents to the third fewest points and free throw attempts per game.



On the offensive side of the ball, the Thunder played to its identity as a team looking to generate its looks through the paint. As a result, 90.7 percent of its total field goal attempts came from the paint or the 3-point line. That’s good for the third highest percentage in the league.



Overall, the Thunder prides itself in its competitiveness and its zero-zero mentality going into every game. This philosophy allowed the Thunder to remain competitive in close contests to the point where the Thunder played in 10 one-possession games in the first half of the season (the most in the league) and went 6-4 in such contests marking the second-most wins.



“I think the best thing that our team's done through the first half of the year is just control we can control, not make excuses and power through all the ups and downs of the competitive experiences,” said Daigneault prior to the All-Star Break.



“There's more volatility because of the circumstances and I've just been so impressed by our players and our team's ability to just kind of endure those and use those as fuel and to become stronger through the setbacks and the adversities that we faced.”

Marking March 11

The Thunder will return to action on March 11, 2021 – exactly one year from the day where, on the Thunder’s very own court, the first domino fell in a series of postponements and cancelations due to the coronavirus which included the 141-day suspension of the NBA season. Coach Daigneault and Gilgeous-Alexander, who were both on the floor in that March 11 matchup against the Utah Jazz in 2020, reflected on that night and how far the league has come in 365 days.



“That particular night there was just a lot of confusion. It was obviously a really unexpected event, and the suddenness of it and the fact that it was in our backyard certainly was a visceral experience, and one that you look back on it's amazing how much we've learned about the virus and all that's transpired since then,” said Daigneault. “It just gives you a great deal of appreciation. That's something that we try to remind ourselves of as an organization every single day is just how lucky we are to get to do this and how much purpose we're trying to create around this for our local community and our fans. That's on the forefront of our mind for sure.”



“I'm grateful for all the parts that have helped move us along from the league, to the staffs on the teams, organizations. I think we've all done a good job to help the whole thing move in right direction,” said Gilgeous-Alexander. “My biggest thing is to be grateful for the opportunity I get every day in and day out, because it can be taken away from you. And we saw that a little bit with the [hiatus] and how life was without it. Just to be grateful and thankful for every opportunity.”