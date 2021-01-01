Thunder Kicks Off New Year and Five-Game Road Stint in Orlando

Date: January 2, 2021

Tip-Off Time: 6 p.m. CT

Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

Thunder Status

After falling to New Orleans 113-80 on New Year’s Eve, the Thunder will look to start the new year fresh with a five-game road trip on the East Coast. In the first leg of the trip, OKC will take on the Magic for the second time in five days.



“Just build off of things that we can learn from [Friday] so we're going to the road 0-0. Take the first game and don't worry about any other one but first game,” said Thunder guard George Hill postgame. “We have Orlando coming up and we're sure going to watch film on Orlando's game last time and figure out what we can get better.”



In the Thunder’s previous bout with Orlando on Tuesday, OKC put up a scrappy fight to keep the game close through three quarters, but ultimately fell shy in the fourth. In that game, the Thunder were without Hill (neck spasms) and Al Horford (rest) and in their absence, second year forward Isaiah Roby joined the starting lineup, dropped 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds in his fourth career NBA game.



It’s a quick turnaround for the Thunder and a chance to extract the lessons it learned from its previous two games against aggressive defenses and apply them quickly in order to maintain consistent offensive rhythm for 48 minutes in enemy territory.



“We need to just continue to work and understand how defenses are playing. These past two games, these teams have been a little more aggressive. So, it's about us making quick reads, quick decisions and coach has talked to us about this,” said Horford. “This is something that we'll look at the film, and make sure that we do a better job especially, we just played Orlando and that's who we have next.”

Opponent Breakdown

After starting its season 4-0 for the first time in franchise history, Orlando lost its first game on New Year’s Eve to the 76ers 116-92. The Magic shot just 34 percent from the field and 25 percent from behind the arc in contrast to the 51 percent it shot from the field against OKC on Tuesday. Markelle Fultz and Evan Fournier who have averaged a combined 36.1 points per game so far this season, only connected on a total of 11 points for Orlando against Philly.



On Tuesday, the Magic’s defensive tactic against OKC was to keep the ball out of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s hands by trapping him on ball screens and sending double-teams to him on the perimeter. Even then, Gilgeous-Alexander demonstrated veteran poise as he finished with an efficient 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting while dishing out seven assists.



“He was getting ready for that. He already knew it was going to be like that this season,” said Thunder guard Lu Dort. “He's doing a pretty good job of moving the ball and being a good leader.”

Matchup Focus

It was Nikola Vučević who kept the cold Orlando Magic offense alive in its game against Philly. The Orlando big man finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and shot 8-for-15 from the field, including 3-of-6 from the 3-point line.



Vučević scored a game-high and career-high 28 points in its game against OKC on Tuesday and will again be a key matchup for the Thunder on Saturday. As a big man who can stretch the floor and is averaging a double-double so far this season, he matches up well with the Thunder’s versatile big man in Al Horford who is shooting 42.9 percent from the 3-point line so far this season. The battle between him and Vucevic will be one to keep an eye on.

Stat to Watch

Points in the Paint – In its last matchup, Orlando scored 72 of its 118 points in the paint. Protecting the lane will be a key emphasis for the Thunder who was tested in this area on again Friday against New Orleans. Getting back in transition, limiting second chance opportunities and employing a disciplined shell defense will all be factors to limiting Orlando’s points in the paint.



“We want to see from a team level, getting into the mentality of five guys guarding the ball, five guys guarding the posts, five guys guarding in transition and five guys rebounding and that's the mentality that we want to have,” said Daigneault postgame on Friday.



“It's one we need to develop. A game is never all or nothing. There were possessions [on Friday] where we did that well, obviously not enough. We've got some work to do but that's the mentality we're striving for on that end of the floor.”

Thunder Trend

In all four of its games this season, the Thunder has made 10 or more 3-pointers and have four players averaging 40 percent or better from deep. Leading the 3-point trend is 6-foot-10 pick-and-pop specialist Mike Muscala who is shooting an impressive 50 percent on 2.5-of-5 per game. Also adding to the top-4 list are Thunder guard Lu Dort (47 percent), Hill (46.2 percent) and Horford (42.9 percent).