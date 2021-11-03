Preview: Thunder at Lakers - 11/4

The Thunder’s week out west concludes on Thursday with a rematch against the Lakers, this time inside of Staples Center. The team’s previous meeting against the purple and gold took place just eight days prior in Oklahoma City where the Thunder overcame a 26-point deficit to earn its first regular season victory while tying the largest comeback win in Thunder history.

What to Watch

Team Defensive Effort

In its last game against the Clippers on Monday, the Thunder put together a stout defensive effort through the majority of the contest. The Clippers were limited to just 99 points marking the first time this season where OKC held its opponent under 100 points. In addition, LA shot under 40 percent from the field and the 3-point line while also committing two shot clock violations.



As the Lakers tout the high-powered trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, keep an eye on how the Thunder works to replicate its disciplined, physical defensive effort against the Clippers and apply it for a full 48 minutes against the Lakers.



Free Throw Line Advantage

So far this season, the Thunder is among league leaders in free throw attempt differential averaging four more shots at the charity stripe than its opponent per game. The Lakers on the other hand sit at the very bottom of the league in the same category. As the Thunder looks to play through the paint offensively, keep an eye on how it generates looks at the free throw line while also defending without fouling on the other end of the floor.



Guards Getting to the Paint

Expect to see a lot of paint touches between Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook on Thursday. Gilgeous-Alexander, who led the league in drives per game last season, has racked up 15 made field goals on drives so far this season (putting him among league leaders) and is tied with Westbrook in the category who has the same number of makes.

Notable

The last time the Thunder faced the Lakers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander erupted in the third quarter for 17 points while cashing in four 3-pointers that helped give OKC a lead heading into the final frame. This wasn’t the only time SGA would put together a memorable third-quarter effort.



In the Thunder’s last game against the Clippers, the Thunder’s fourth-year point guard dropped 15 points in the third quarter as the Thunder worked to maintain its lead against the Clippers runs. Over the past five games, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 10.8 points in third quarters while shooting 55.9 percent from the 3-point line.

Quotable

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault on OKC’s defensive effort…

“For a young group, I think our focus has been pretty impressive. If we can maintain that, maintain the competitive spirit and physicality and just continue to gain the experiences, I think we’re heading in the right direction.”

Scouting Report

Since the Lakers last game against the Thunder, the team has won three straight contests on its home turf and will face the Thunder in its fourth and final game of its homestand. LeBron James returned to the Lakers lineup at the start of the homestand after missing two games with an ankle injury and has averaged 23.7 points, 8.7 assists and three steals in those three games.



The Lakers have also seen big numbers from Russell Westbrook who has averaged 23 points, 9.5 rebounds and eight assists over his last four contests. Westbrook’s 17 total assists to Anthony Davis this season mark the fifth most of any duo in the NBA. In the Lakers’ 119-117 win against Houston, Davis, Westbrook and James all logged 27 or more points for the first time this season.