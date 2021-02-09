Thunder Takes to West Coast for Third Consecutive Mini-Series

Date: Monday, Feb. 8, 2021

Tip-Off Time: 9 p.m. CT

Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

Thunder Status

OKC tips off its last of three consecutive mini-series with a two-game stand on the West Coast against the Lakers. This road trip comes after a five-game home stand for the Thunder that included two sets of mini-series against Houston and Minnesota. In both sets, the Thunder dropped game one and came back to win the following matchup.



While the games in the Houston series ended in stark contrast with OKC dropping the first game by 30 and then winning the next by 17, the games in the Minnesota series were much closer. In both games, OKC played short-handed fielding only the league-required eight players in game one and just nine in game two. However, both games featured drastically different lineups for the Thunder. Game one featured a starting five in which Hamidou Diallo stepped in as starting point guard as Kenrich Williams, Isaiah Roby, Darius Bazley and Al Horford rounded out the sizeable starting five. Game two on the other hand featured a starting five with Bazley at the five spot and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Théo Maledon, Lu Dort and Kenrich Williams all headlining a guard-heavy matchup.



While the Thunder played with two complete ends of the spectrum in terms of lineups, both games against the Timberwolves came down to the final possession. Most recently, the Thunder posted a historic 83-point first half to build up a lead as large as 23 points. Minnesota rallied in the third quarter behind a 13-point effort from Naz Reid to not only trim the Thunder’s lead but erase it completely.



By the fourth quarter, the Thunder was in a heated battle to regain control of the game. That’s when critical hustle plays coupled with an outburst of scoring from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put the Thunder back in the driver’s seat in the final moments.



“I think our offense in the first half was so good that it was masking our defense, they had at [62] points at half and he showed in the second half. They were scoring whenever they wanted to,” said Gilgeous-Alexander. “Once we cracked down in that last eight minutes or so in the fourth quarter, we were able to get stops and get scores and ultimately change the game.”



“The reality is it's a 48-minute game and we’ve got to compete every minute,” said Maledon. “I think it was a good lesson for us to carry on in the future though.”

Last night through the lens.



Thunder v. Timberwolves Gallery

| https://t.co/eA1RGwLDuk pic.twitter.com/Is8x2QYjjk — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 7, 2021

Opponent Breakdown

The Thunder now head out to Staples Center to take on the 18-6 Lakers who are in the midst of a five-game homestand of their own. L.A. most recently defeated the Pistons in a double-overtime effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 63 points while logging 46 and 45 minutes of playing time respectively to lift the team to a 135-129 win. Dennis Schröder, who has found his offensive stride recently, chipped in another 22 points to the winning effort. Over his past three games, the point guard has averaged 19 points while shooting 71 percent from the field.



While the Lakers rank third in the league in field goal percentage, the group prides itself on the defensive end. As a result, the Lakers lead the league in defensive rating (104.4) while also allowing the fewest points per game this season (103.6). The Thunder’s offense will work to work to generate high-quality looks by getting down hill and moving the ball with tempo.

Matchup Focus

The Lakers field a frontcourt that touts significant size with James (6-foot-9), Davis (6-foot-10) and Marc Gasol (7-foot-1). In the Thunder’s first matchup with the Lakers, the physicality that Los Angeles played with on both ends of the floor initially took the Thunder out of its rhythm offensively. In response, the Thunder generated offense by attacking the basket and finding looks on the perimeter. Be on the lookout for OKC to combat L.A.’s physicality with a similar effort on Monday with an emphasis on maintaining the effort for a full 48 minutes.

Stat to Watch

Bench Points — Both the Lakers and the Thunder receive massive contributions from their reserves as both teams rank seventh and eighth respectively in points per game from the bench. For the Thunder, Hamidou Diallo leads the second unit with 12.2 points and has recorded a career-best nine straight games in double figures.



The Laker’s second unit is led by the reigning sixth man of the year in Montrezl Harrell who is fifth in the NBA this season in total points off the bench. In the Lakers last game, it was Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers reserves with 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field, including three 3-pointers.

Thunder Trend

The Thunder’s win on Saturday marked the fourth game this season where OKC has come back to win after losing to a team in their first matchup. As OKC enters into its last of three mini-series, expect the group to capitalize its growth mentality and development approach in order to take steps forward from game one to game two.



“I think it’s a microcosm of mentality organizationally where we’re just focused on improvement, focused on growth, focused on progress,” said Daigneault before Saturday’s game. “We prepare really well for the next experience and then we try to go out there and compete. The success we’ve had in the second nights against the same opponent I think is a byproduct of that mentality and that philosophy.”