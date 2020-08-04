Thunder Takes on Top-Seeded Lakers

Date: Aug. 5, 2020

Tip-Off Time: 5:30 p.m. CT

Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

Thunder Status

Opponent Breakdown

Matchup Focus

Stat to Watch

Thunder Trend

OKC is looking to right the ship after a low-scoring, foul-heavy overtime loss to Denver on Monday. From the very outset, the Nuggets took control of the game with the help of a career-high, 37-point performance by Michael Porter Jr. and an added 30 points from Nikola Jokić.Neither team led by more than 10 points and offensive rhythm was hard to come by with a total of 61 foul calls. Denver shot 39 free throws, OKC turned the ball over 16 times and yet, the Thunder kept the game close in the fourth quarter to force overtime. It was an explosive 14-point fourth quarter performance by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander that put the Thunder in an opportunity to win down the stretch. However, missed free throws and late-game fouls kept the Thunder from gaining the advantage it needed in the final moments.In overtime, Denver outscored OKC 12-4 to walk away with the win. After the game, Thunder Head Coach Billy Donovan explained how this choppy, grind-out game would be a good learning experience as players continue to find their rhythm after four-and-a-half months without a single game.“I don't think we really had a great flow or a great rhythm or a great pace to us I thought we got slow at times and the game got really slow,” Donovan said.“I think just timing, trying to get back to the rhythm to playing. You play against yourself for two and a half, three weeks and then you start playing some opponents and you start seeing different defenses, different styles.”After their win over the Jazz on Monday, the Lakers have officially clinched the top spot in the West for the first time since the 2009-10 season. In that game, it was Anthony Davis who took over for Los Angeles. The 6-foot-10 forward notched his third 40-point double-double this season with 42 points and 12 rebounds.The Lakers tout a massive frontline trio of Davis, Lebron James (6-foot-8) and JaVale McGee (7-foot) in their starting lineup who dominate when it comes to points in the paint. However, as of recently the Lakers have struggled offensively in the small sample size of three games. After leading the league in field goal percentage coming into the restart, the Lakers have fallen to 22nd in their first three games back. Similarly, after averaging an seventh-best 114.3 points per game, they have averaged 103.7 in Orlando, which is good for 21st.The Lakers came into the bubble without their usual starting point guard of Avery Bradley and lost their backup point guard, Rajon Rondo, to a fractured right thumb that he sustained during a practice in Orlando. In their absence, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso and Dion Waiters have picked up significant minutes in the lineup at the guard spot.Keep an eye on how both teams defend the 3-point line. Both OKC and Los Angeles rank in the top five in the league in opponent 3-point percentage with OKC at third and the Lakers at fifth. In its first two games of the restart, the Thunder have found an early rhythm from downtown shooting at a clip of 41.7 percent and 48.4 percent respectively.With the versatility of Davis and James and their abilities to shoot from behind the 3-point line to go along with their size advantage in the paint, OKC will have another unique challenge of protecting the rim while also taking away their looks from behind the arc.On Monday, OKC allowed 39 free throw attempts for the Nuggets marking a new season high in opponent free throw attempts. A major aspect of the Thunder’s identity all season has been its ability to limit its opponents’ trips to the charity stripe. Coming into Orlando, OKC was first in opponent free throw attempts with an average of only 18.6 per game.Against the big frontline of Los Angeles with Davis, James and McGee, the Thunder will look to apply its pestering, high-energy defensive pressure without fouling. Against the No. 1 team in the West, the Thunder won’t be able to afford handing out free points.In OKC’s first two seeding games, Thunder center Nerlens Noel has logged a total of seven blocks. Against the Jazz he swatted four shots and then erased another three on Monday against Denver. This marks the 12th game this season where Noel has blocked three or more shots this season and is only one rejection away from reaching 500 career blocks. He currently sits at sixth in the NBA in blocks per 36 minutes (3.05).