Thunder Weekend Back-to-Back Begins with the Knicks

Date: Saturday, March 13, 2021

Tip-Off Time: 1 p.m. CT

Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

Thunder Status

After a refreshing six-day All-Star break, the Thunder transferred that rejuvenated energy into a strong performance to start the second half of the season. Solid ball movement, pace in transition and a stout defensive performance allowed the Thunder to build up a 21-point lead over Dallas in the first half on Thursday.



“We sustained that for the entire game,” said Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault. “Even when shots didn't fall at different periods of the game. I give our guys a lot of credit coming out in the break like that.”



Playing without Darius Bazley (shoulder contusion) in the starting lineup, the Thunder utilized its 7-foot rookie Aleksej Pokuševski to fill the starting role which marked his first career NBA start as well as his first game back since returning from the G League Bubble. He and two-way center Moses Brown both made their debut returns to the Thunder lineup after strong performances in Orlando. In their first game back, the 7-foot duo combined for 22 points and 20 rebounds.



“It felt good out on the court to be back with those guys,” said Pokuševski. “I’m happy for [Brown]. He’s a great guy, great teammate and it’s just great to see him on the court playing great.”



As Dallas surged offensively in the fourth quarter to cut the game to just two points, it was the Thunder’s leading scorer in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who, not only made critical, late-game plays, but also demonstrated his knack for game and clock management. With a pair of smooth, crafty left-handed finishes and three clutch free throws in the final seconds, SGA led all scorers with 32 points.



The Thunder now enters into a weekend back-to-back where it will host New York and Memphis on Saturday and Sunday. Both games are matinee matchups that will tip off at 1 p.m. CT.

Opponent Breakdown

The Knicks opened up the second half of their season with a tilt against Milwaukee where they fell 134-101. However, the one-sided game was an outlier in the larger trend of New York’s defensive identity.



Prior to Thursday’s game against the Bucks, New York held its opponents to under 50.0 percent shooting from the field in 16 straight games. Overall, the Knicks’ defense ranks No. 1 in four defensive categories: points allowed, opponent field goal percentage, opponent 3-point percentage and combined points per game.



On the offensive end of the floor, New York has seen an uptick in its overall numbers over the last month. In that timeframe, the Knicks welcomed in Derrick Rose via trade from the Pistons, but Rose has sat out of the Knicks’ last three games due to health and safety protocols. Even with the addition of Rose, it has been 2021 NBA All-Star Julius Randle who leads the scoring column for the Knicks with 22.8 points per night to go alongside 11.0 assists and 5.6 rebounds. Despite scoring a season-low against Milwaukee on Thursday, the 6-foot-8 forward has recorded 11 games this season with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Matchup Focus

It will be a defensive battle between both teams on Saturday. The Knicks, who pride themselves on their defensive edge, will go against a Thunder team who holds third best defensive rating over the past 10 games. In its last matchup against Dallas, the Thunder held the Mavs to 47 points at halftime which marked the 11th time this season that OKC has held its opponent to under 50 points in a half.



The Thunder defense has held its opponents to under 30.0 percent shooting from the 3-point line in 10 games this season which is the second-most in the league. New York sits at third with nine such games this season.

Stat to Watch

Rebounds — In the Thunder’s last game on Thursday, the squad dominated the glass and out-rebounded Dallas 55-37, marking the fewest opponent free throws allowed and the second-most rebounds for the Thunder this season. The only time the Thunder secured more rebounds in a game was on Jan. 8 against the Knicks. In that game, rebounds also played a massive factor as the Thunder out-rebounded the Knicks 62-48 marking the most rebounds of the season as well as the largest rebound differential.



“The biggest progress point that we've had in this season defensively has been being a five-man team, and being really engaged in help, and really engaged in communication,” said Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault postgame on Thursday. “And then the extension of that is really engaged on the glass and going and getting the ball. I thought we were clicking on those cylinders [on Thursday] on the defensive end the floor.”

Thunder Trend

With his seven points and perfect 3-for-3 performance from the free throw line in the clutch on Thursday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander further solidified his mark as the go-to guy for the Thunder in late-game situations. So far this season, Gilgeous-Alexander ranks 13th in the league in total clutch points and is tied for third in clutch free throws taken. It’s an area that the third-year guard has been working to improve on and learn from in the 11 games that the Thunder has played this season which have come down to the final moments.