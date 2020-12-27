‘Leaving No Lesson Unlearned’: Thunder Prepares for Home Opener Against Jazz

Date: December 28, 2020

Tip-Off Time: 7 p.m. CT

Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

Thunder Status

The Thunder return to Chesapeake Energy Arena in its home opener after escaping with a narrow win in its regular-season debut at Charlotte. After fighting to regain a lead in the second half, the squad built up a comfortable 13-point margin with 2 minutes to go in the fourth quarter before a series of turnovers and a trio of 3-pointers from Miles Bridges erased the lead completely with only seconds remaining. It was game-winning jumper from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.4 seconds on the clock that sealed the Thunder’s first win of the season. A left-handed, in-and-out crossover gave the Thunder’s third-year star all the daylight he needed to cash in the deep 2-pointer to win the game.



In his debut with the Thunder, George Hill recorded a notable shooting night with 21 points on 8-of-9 from the field and a perfect 4-for-4 from the 3-point line. It was a performance that earned him a spot in the Thunder’s history books as he tied for the 6th most points by any player in their Thunder debut.



With one game now under its belt, the Thunder spent the day between games recharging and extracting the areas of improvement that were made apparent in the Charlotte game and in the words of Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, “leaving no lesson unlearned.” During the long 72-game stretch this season, the Thunder will need to be able to carry over and apply the lessons it learns quickly and in short turnarounds.



“I thought the guys did a really good job of kind of calibrating inside the game and we almost learned how to attack it as the game went on which is important,” said Daigneault. “You don't want to always have to learn the lessons the next day and that just is a testament to our guys being really present in the game, helping each other and communicating on the court. I thought we did a nice job of that [on Saturday.]”

Opponent Breakdown

Utah has split its first two games of its regular season with a 120-100 win over Portland followed by a 111-116 loss to Minnesota on Saturday. The backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley is flanked by sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic on the wing and anchored by 2-time Defensive Player of the Year in Rudy Gobert down low. Off the bench, it has been 6-foot-5 guard Jordan Clarkson who has made a splash in Utah’s first two matchups. The 6th-year guard opened up the season with a bench-leading 15 points and followed it up on Saturday with a team-high 23 points.



Utah is a team that Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo is familiar with. As one of the leaders of the Thunder’s second unit, the matchup with Clarkson will be one that he’ll be ready for.



“Just staying locked in. That's been a big emphasis for me – staying locked in and knowing that they're gonna go out there and they're gonna chase theirs,” said Diallo. “Utah’s guards are great scorers, so you’ve got to be locked in for 48, stick with the game plan and go out there and be the aggressors on both sides of the floor.”

Matchup Focus

Keep an eye on the defensive anchors on the floor for Utah and OKC. It will be a battle between two-time Defensive Player of the Year in Rudy Gobert and the Swiss army knife big man in Al Horford. The two have proven to be stout rim protectors for their respective squads and offensive scoring threats in a pick-and-roll situation, or in Horford’s case, the pick-and-pop.

Stat to Watch

Rebounds Over its first two games this season, the Jazz have averaged 58.5 rebounds per game putting them atop the league in the category. In its regular season opener, the Thunder wrangled 54 rebounds against Charlotte with the help of forward Darius Bazley and Horford who combined for 23. Horford’s 13 boards tied for the most by a player in their Thunder debut. Last season Gobert ranked 5th in the league with 13 rebounds per game and over the last two games has averaged 17 boards with forward Royce O’Neale trailing with 10. Controlling the glass for the Thunder will require a consistent 48-minute effort from all 5 players to box out and secure the ball.

Thunder Trend

Monday’s game will mark the Thunder’s first home game of the 2020-21 season. Although the squad has already broken in the new floor at Chesapeake Energy Arena during its two preseason games at home, according to Diallo, the Thunder’s longest tenured player, there is still some excitement that comes with playing on your home court for the first time in a regular season.



“We're going to miss the fans for sure,” said Diallo. “But it's going to be the first real game so it's definitely gonna be a good game and it's good to be back in there.”