Northwest Back-to-Back Continues in Utah

Date: Dec. 9, 2019

Tip-Off Time: 8 p.m. CT

Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

Thunder Status

Opponent Breakdown

Matchup Focus

Stat to Watch

Thunder Trend

8

Thunder News and Notes

Winners of four of its past five games, the Thunder are riding higher up the standings but emotionally the group is keeping an even keel. After an outstanding defensive performance and an impressive closing flourish on the road against the Blazers, the Thunder immediately flew to Utah to face a Jazz squad that is currently one spot ahead in the Western Conference standings.“You play so many games you can’t dwell on the past game,” said guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was an instrumental part of the Thunder’s fourth quarter charge in Portland. “Blowout win, blowout loss, close win, close loss, it doesn’t matter. You gotta learn from it and move forward.”“With outcomes of games you address what you did wrong, what you did good and then you move on,” the second-year guard continued.The last time the Thunder played the Jazz it was the very first game of the 2019-20 season, and despite a stout defensive effort that limited Utah to just 25 percent three-point shooting, OKC gave up a six-point lead heading into the fourth quarter and fell by five, 100-95. With the massive Rudy Gobert roaming the middle as a presence in the paint, Utah employs what’s called a “drop” coverage where they sink their center back near the rim to prevent any chance at a layup.As a result, the Thunder is poised to make the Jazz pay in the midrange, where it has excelled as a group this season, ranking number one in the NBA by making 46.3 percent of its attempts. Chris Paul, who is leading the team with 51.5 percent shooting in the midrange this season, got it going in Portland in that part of the floor.“Just trying to be aggressive,” Paul said. “A lot of times I come into games trying to find guys, but one of the coaches told me ‘they’re going to be in a drop’ so get to my mid-range as early as possible and from there start making decisions.”In the first meeting between these division rivals the thorn in the Thunder’s side was third-year guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 14-of-22 from the field and notched 32 points in the game. Much like it did with Portland’s Damian Lillard on Sunday, the Thunder will have to throw multiple bodies at Mitchell and be ready for him to pull from three, take a midrange jumper and also attack to get himself all the way to the rim.One man the Thunder will have at its disposal to throw at Mitchell is rookie two-way player Lu Dort, who came up clutch against Minnesota on Friday and used every ounce of energy against Lillard on Sunday, despite fouling out.“Playing hard is something I always do every time I step on the floor. I’m always ready to compete,” said Dort. “The only thing I told myself is always be ready for anything. Whether I’m with the Blue or the Thunder I’m always ready to play my game and compete.”“Just playing hard, we always talk about it, but guys don’t realize that that’s a talent,” added Paul. “Playing hard and competing is a talent and Lu (Dort) is giving himself up.”– Over the last two games, it’s been Gilgeous-Alexander who has stepped up in a big way for the Thunder in second half and overtime. The second-year guard, after having some ups and downs to start the year and with more bound to come in the future, has found a nice groove in crunch time. He’s displaying that special ability to finish games that great players possess.“He's reading the situations better and better every game, being able to go to the rim, get fouls and get to the free throw line and he's hitting threes too,” said Gallinari, who played with Gilgeous-Alexander during his rookie year with the Clippers as well.On Friday against Minnesota, Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 points on 4-of-7 shooting plus a 10-for-10 mark at the free throw line after halftime. On Sunday he notched 16 points, also on 4-of-7 shooting, with 7 made free throws.“He’s going to be a helluva player. He’s in his second year and he’s doing a great job of it already,” said Schröder. “When I came in, my second year I wasn’t doing all that. Shoutout to him. He’s gotta just keep working and keep getting better.”“I feel like I’m just being myself,” said Gilgeous-Alexander. “When the plays present themselves, I try to take advantage of it.”Games with 20-plus points off the bench for Schröder this season, which ranks second in the NBA only behind perennial Sixth Man of the Year candidate Lou Williams. Schröder has not only been charging up the second unit, he’s also been effective on the second night of Thunder back-to-backs this season.He’s averaging 26.0 points per game in those contests (10th in the NBA) and shooting 64.4 percent from the field, including 50 percent from the three-point line, to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists. There’s no lack of energy coming from Schröder and it shows when legs otherwise might be weary.“Just being aggressive and shooting my open jumpers, the mid-range jumpers that I worked on a lot this summer – threes and getting to the basket,” said Schröder. “Just trying to do the right thing, taking the right (shots) and letting the game come to me. When I have to be aggressive, I play with confidence.”With Terrance Ferguson and Hamidou Diallo still out with injury and Deonte Burton assigned to the OKC Blue, the Thunder again may turn to Dort and possibly Devon Hall, the Thunder’s other two-way player, for crucial rotation minutes. Abdel Nader has started the past two games in Ferguson’s place, and the Thunder has continually relied on rookie Darius Bazley night-in and night-out at power forward. It’ll be all hands on deck tonight.“You have good veteran players but they can't achieve what they want without the help of some young guys,” said Head Coach Billy Donovan. “There's a balance of letting those guys play through mistakes but also sitting down and watching too. If those guys can keep getting better it'll help our whole group. That's why Chris Paul is so good with the young guys. He knows they're important to our team.”“That’s what fun about our team, is it’s a team effort every night,” added Paul. “As long as we keep playing like that, I think we’ll keep thriving.”