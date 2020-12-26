All Eyes on Queen City

Date: December 26, 2020

Tip-Off Time: 6 p.m. CT

Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

Thunder Status

After its season opener against Houston was postponed in accordance with the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the adaptable Thunder turned its attention to the next task at hand which is a matchup with the Hornets on Saturday. The team returned to OKC on Wednesday night, and put in two solid days of practice in order to stay sharp and continue building its momentum of progress to be ready for its regular-season tip off in the Queen City.



“One of the things that coach keeps talking about is ‘what's next?’” said Thunder center Al Horford. “This is not an ordinary year, and this happened and now we have to move on to the next thing.”



“These are the kind of the circumstances we're in,” said Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault. “We knew this was a possibility at some point, it's going to be a little bit of gymnastics from time to time, but our team's prepared for that. I'm really pleased with the mentality that the whole organization, including the team, took to the circumstance.”

Opponent Breakdown

The Hornets opened up their season on Wednesday on a 121-114 loss to Cleveland. In that game, however, fifth-year guard Terry Rozier cashed in a career-high 42 points on 15-of-23 from the field including 10 made 3-pointers. After a career-high season last year in points, assists, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage, the 6-foot-1 guard opened up his second season with the Hornets on a high note.



In addition to Rozier, the Hornets backcourt also features the Hornets' 2019-20 leading scorer in Devonte’ Graham and the third pick in the 2020 draft, LaMelo Ball. The Hornets also added veteran Gordon Hayward to its lineup this offseason whose 10 years in the league make him the most experienced player on Charlotte’s young roster.



During Horford’s 13-years of experience playing in the Eastern Conference, he played alongside both Rozier and Hayward for stints in Boston. The Thunder’s big man knew what the Thunder would be facing in the Queen City.



“They're a team they can really score in bunches,” said Horford. “We obviously have to come prepared and focused to go against them.”





Matchup Focus

Charlotte’s stacked backcourt of Rozier and Graham both averaged career-highs in scoring last season and are the head of the Hornet’s offense. They will be going up against the Thunder’s versatile backcourt starring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who accomplished a similar feat last season. After averaging 10.8 points his rookie season, the Toronto native scored 19 points on average last season with the Thunder. Playing alongside guards like veteran George Hill, the battle of the backcourts should be one to keep an eye on.

Stat to Watch

Fast-Break Points. The Hornets' young core will look to play fast, push the ball up the floor and search for transition opportunities. For the Thunder who also look to play with pace offensively, this will require sharp communication on the defensive end as well as limiting Charlotte’s transition looks by taking care of the ball and generating high-quality looks on offense.

Thunder Trend

Saturday’s matchup will be the first time that the Thunder opens up its season against the Hornets, but the 7th time starting the season on the road. OKC has won the last four meetings with Charlotte and hold an overall 17-5 record.