Thunder Rolls Through the Sunshine State

Date: Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

Tip-Off Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

Thunder Status

After a tough loss to close out 2020, the resilient Thunder responded with a full-team, 48-minute performance on Saturday to defeat Orlando on its home floor. It was a rematch of a game played only five days prior where the Magic outpaced the Thunder in the fourth quarter to win 118-107. The Thunder took those lessons it learned from its previous two matchups and put them to work in its first game of its five-game road trip.



Balance and ball movement were the core principles on display against Orlando with six Thunder players scoring in double figures on the night. Second-year forward Darius Bazley led the Thunder with 19 points and 12 rebounds in his third career double-double. Off the bench, Hamidou Diallo and rookie Théo Maledon each contributed 12 points as an added spark from the second unit.



Going into Saturday’s game, the Thunder wanted to set a tone of consistency and competitiveness to start its five-game road trip while also continually using each experience on the floor as a touchpoint to determine areas of improvement and sustainability for a broader 72-game picture. The Thunder now completes its journey through the sunshine state with a tilt on Monday against the reigning Eastern Conference Champions.



“It's just about chipping away. Working with the guys individually, working with the team, and just trying to make marginal gains and trying to make progress,” said Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault. “It's just how do we use these games to make progress with our team? We're trying to do that every single day and then we put our best foot forward again tomorrow. Then we evaluate that and just keep that feedback loop going throughout the course of a long season.”

Opponent Breakdown

The Heat tout a deep arsenal of offensive weapons and have wielded them in five different starting lineups to start the season. Miami’s balanced offense has five players averaging 10 or more points and have had at least five players score in double figures in all five games this season with forward Bam Adebayo leading the way with 19 points per game.



The Heat dropped its most recent matchup against Dallas on New Year’s Day in 93-83, although Adebayo recorded a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds. Miami newcomer Avery Bradley chipped in 15 points on Friday, 14 of which came in the fourth quarter alone. After missing the previous two games with an ankle injury, five-time All Star Jimmy Butler returned to the lineup but only finished with two points.



“There's a reason why they're as good as they are. They're smart, they're tough, they're efficient, they don't make a lot of mistakes and they make you deal with a lot of different things,” said Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault. “Really balanced team, really good team. They're going to test us in a lot of different ways we're looking forward to the challenge.”

Matchup Focus

Miami’s Adebayo and OKC’s Bazley both recorded point-rebound double-doubles in their previous games. Both forwards tout the rare combination of size and athleticism making them extremely versatile assets for their respective groups.



At 6-foot-8, Bazley has snatched down 39 defensive rebounds through the Thunder’s first five games of the season, which is the third most in OKC history in that amount of time. Additionally, the Cincinnati native is tied for sixth among second-year players in career blocks with 48. Be on the lookout for how these two forwards impact their squads’ performances on both ends of the floor.

Stat to Watch

Turnovers – The Thunder only committed 12 turnovers against Orlando after averaging 18.3 in the previous four games. The squad found its offensive rhythm at the right time going into Miami where the Heat’s disruptive defense averages 18 deflections per game (4th in the NBA) and 9.2 steals per game (8th in the league).



However, on the offensive end Miami commits 19.8 turnovers per game which marks the most in the league. Expect two high-energy performances on the defensive end from these two squads on Monday.

Thunder Trend

It was a 3-pointer at the top of the key from Al Horford that sealed the Thunder’s win on Saturday. The bucket was indicative of a larger trend regarding the Thunder’s big men. Horford and Mike Muscala both stretch the floor with their ability to knock down 3-pointers in a pick-and-pop.



Muscala is tied for second among centers for 3-pointers made so far this season with 11 while Horford is tied for fifth with 8 made triples.