Final Preseason Push at the ‘Peake
By Paris Lawson | Digital Content Reporter | mailbag@okcthunder.com
From all pink jumpsuits to camo jackets, there’s no telling what the concrete catwalk in Chesapeake Energy Arena will see on Wednesday as players make their usual march from the loading dock to the locker room before the game. While players often surprise photographers with their chosen ensembles, one thing is certain leading up to their final preseason game against the Grizzlies at Chesapeake Energy Arena – each Thunder player will arrive primed with preseason lessons and outfitted with a solid foundation from their time in the gauntlet of training camp.
Following its loss against Dallas on Monday, the Thunder walked out of American Airlines Arena with a few key takeaways that they will build on moving toward their final leg of the 2019 preseason.
Of the many tokens learned from Monday’s matchup against Dallas, the Thunder saw a promising defensive performance from Hamidou Diallo who had the challenging assignment of guarding the reigning Rookie of the Year, Luka Doncic all night and forcing six turnovers from the Mav’s point guard.
“He did a really good job. He was disciplined. He made it hard on him,” said Thunder Head Coach Billy Donovan. “He’s gotta get used to guarding those kind of guys. He has that kind of ability.”
Diallo and the Thunder will continue getting acclimated to that level of defensive intensity on Wednesday as they go up against the number two overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, Ja Morant who leads the Grizzlies with 7.7 assists per game at point guard. On the wing, Grayson Allen leads the Grizzlies during preseason with 14.7 points per contest.
“Coaches have a high expectation for me on that end of the court. I just try to come out every night and do a good job on whoever I’m guarding. That comes with watching film and trusting your instincts,” said Diallo. “There’s a level of trust between me and the coaching staff.”
On the offensive end, the Thunder will look to get into an early rhythm offensively. Ball movement and pace of play have been key tenants during training camp. On Monday, there were several plays where the players made the extra pass for an easy bucket at the rim and they will look to continue those habits against the Grizzlies.
“We’ll take the positive things that we did in the game – we did some good things and we’ll just focus on those,” said Danilo Gallinari.
Coach Donovan will also look for his team to generate the best shot available on offense. With the amount of talent on the roster, getting a shot off is not necessarily the area of concern for Donovan, but the ability to consistently generate the highest quality shot possible in each possession.
With Steven Adams and Chris Paul resting on Monday, Wednesday’s game gave the younger players on the roster the opportunity to play extended minutes and showcase what they can do against a stacked roster like Dallas presented. On Wednesday, however, the youth and experience will likely be combined again with Paul and Adams potentially back in the lineup.
Wednesday’s game will serve as a dress rehearsal of sorts leading up to regular season. Up to this point, the Thunder has been tinkering with lineups and player combinations while giving some of its higher-minute players a rest. On Thursday against the New Zealand Breakers, Danilo Gallinari and Nerlens Noel took the evening off. As for Wednesday, expect what could possibly be a fully stocked roster and an intentional effort to stay trained on the lessons learned from the academy of training camp and the tests of exhibition games.
Watch the Thunder take on the Grizzlies at 7 p.m. CT or listen on WWLS 98.1 FM OKC.
