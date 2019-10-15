Final Preseason Push at the ‘Peake

Diallo and the Thunder will continue getting acclimated to that level of defensive intensity on Wednesday as they go up against the number two overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, Ja Morant who leads the Grizzlies with 7.7 assists per game at point guard. On the wing, Grayson Allen leads the Grizzlies during preseason with 14.7 points per contest.



“Coaches have a high expectation for me on that end of the court. I just try to come out every night and do a good job on whoever I’m guarding. That comes with watching film and trusting your instincts,” said Diallo. “There’s a level of trust between me and the coaching staff.”



On the offensive end, the Thunder will look to get into an early rhythm offensively. Ball movement and pace of play have been key tenants during training camp. On Monday, there were several plays where the players made the extra pass for an easy bucket at the rim and they will look to continue those habits against the Grizzlies.



“We’ll take the positive things that we did in the game – we did some good things and we’ll just focus on those,” said Danilo Gallinari.