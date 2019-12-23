A Clash Against the Clippers

Date: Dec. 22, 2019

Tip-Off Time: 6 p.m. CT

Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

Thunder Status

Opponent Breakdown

Matchup Focus

Stat to Watch

Thunder Trend

After Friday’s victory over Phoenix, the Thunder stretched its win streak to three games over the course of its five-game home stand. Beginning on Monday against Chicago, the Thunder overcame a historic 26-point deficit and followed suit in its win over Memphis on Wednesday where the squad clawed its way out of a 24-point hole. In both games, the Thunder got out to a low energy start and forced itself to fight and battle to come out on top.The Thunder was pleased to come out in the winning column after two historic comebacks, but wary that such situations are not sustainable throughout a season. This is the lesson that OKC took into Friday’s matchup against the Suns. Coming out of the gates with high energy on offense and active hands and feet on defense, the Thunder controlled the flow of the game even when the Suns threw a 41-point quarter into the mix. Contributions from multiple players, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander kept the Thunder ahead and able to weather Phoenix’s offensive storm.Gilgeous-Alexander reached a new career-high with 32 points on Friday by slicing his way through the lane and finding ways to get to the rim and finish under control. Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schröder also chipped in 22 and 24 points respectively.The Clippers offense is anchored by the duo of reigning NBA Champion with the Toronto Raptors in Kawhi Leonard and former Thunder player and MVP Award Finalist, Paul George averaging a combined 50.7 points per game. The supporting cast of Montrezl Harrell in the paint and Lou Williams off the bench chip in a combined 40 points per contest as well. This caliber of offensive production puts them at 5th in the league in points per game (115.2).“They’ve obviously got great length and great size at the wing position so those guys have great ability to shoot over people from the post or from the midrange just because they can get to the spots and just play above people,” said Thunder head coach Billy Donovan.Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combo versus the myriad Thunder guards that can check them. As history has shown for this Thunder squad, defensive prowess ripples throughout the roster. This will be tested on Sunday as it will require all five Thunder players on the floor to be alert and on the same page when Leonard or George attack off a screen.“Defensively, we’re going to have to play connected as a group because when you’re dealing with elite offensive players, to put one player on an island is really difficult so you’ve got to have a team that’s prepared to provide help,” said Donovan. “Then when help comes and the ball gets kicked out, the ability to be on a string and scramble and rotate is critical as well.”Rebounds. The Clippers are tied for second in the league in rebounds per game behind Leonard and Harrell who average 7.9 and 7.5 boards per game respectively. On an average night, the Thunder would rely heavily on its bigs to contain the glass, but in Sunday’s case, it will require a full team effort as rotations happen throughout a possession, there will be times where the Thunder guards are forced to box out Clipper bigs.“Rotational box outs is where most of the bigs flourish,” said Steven Adams. “You just have to be quite scrappy. Just try to get it done.”In the past few games, Thunder guards have found opportunities to score at the rim. Whether it’s Gilgeous-Alexander finishing with a flurry of finger rolls at the rim or Schröder holding off his defender while flicking the ball up and in the basket, the guards have found ways to consistently produce in the paint.“Those guys are really, really crafty and part of the reason when they get in there, they’ve learned how to make those shots,” said Donovan. “Shai uses both hands really, really well and Dennis is a guy that understands angles as well, he just goes about doing it a little bit differently than Shai does. When he get angles, he understands what hand to use in relationship to where the defender’s at to try to eliminate the guy blocking his shot.”