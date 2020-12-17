Thunder’s Preseason Finale Features Rematch with Chicago

Armed with the valuable lessons and experiences the squad soaked up in its previous two exhibitions, the Thunder now have its sights set on Friday and its third and final preseason matchup of the year. In a rematch against Chicago, Friday’s game will be a chance to translate those lessons gathered on Wednesday in a short turnaround against a familiar Bulls team led by the backcourt duo of Coby White and Zach Lavine who combined for 51 points on Wednesday. Getting out quickly in transition, quick ball movement and attention to detail on the defensive end will all be key focuses for the Thunder as it continues to evaluate areas of improvement and lay the next brick on the foundation it has established throughout training camp.



The Thunder’s preseason finale will air on FOX Sports Oklahoma and The Thunder Radio Network at 7 p.m. CT on Friday.

Coach Daigneault

On his thoughts from Wednesday’s game:

“The ball didn’t go in the way that it did against San Antonio and that kind of tested our mettle a little bit. I thought that eventually we got that corrected and we showed some fight, especially in the second half. We got a little bit feisty in the second quarter as well. It was a good lesson that when it doesn’t start off your way, you have to course correct quickly.”



On playing the Bulls back-to-back:

“I think if we were playing a different opponent the objectives would be the same. So much of what we’re doing right now is an internal evaluation. We’re really trying to evaluate ourselves every single day and identify ways that we can improve. But playing the same opponent, there are things that will be familiar from [Wednesday] and there are plenty of opportunities for improvement. We’re going to take every single opportunity that we can to get better, and Friday is no different.”

Darius Bazley

On playing Chicago again Friday:

“Just coming back and being better, doing the little things, transition defense. I thought our pursuits on the ball screens could have been better and our offense got a little stagnant especially in the first half. So, I think if we can commit to doing those small things, we will be better off.”



On playing through the bigs and bringing the ball up the court:

“It’s fun. We play really fast. That’s the only word I have for it, fun. We get up and down, we play fast, we like to move the ball around, and we make teams run trying to keep up.”

Isaiah Roby

On the opportunity he has in front of him…

“All of our bigs feel we can all push the break, we can all initiate the offense, and that's something that gives us the edge against a team with maybe a bigger five. We have more mobile five, so that's kind of our way of counteracting our size, is using our skill and athleticism against the defense. Like [on Wednesday], it kind of makes for odd breaks. I might bring it up, or Al [Horford] might bring it up. Now, a guard is going to pick us up, and then we get mismatches on that on the weak side or whatever it might be. So, it's just a nice little wrinkle that the coaches are allowing us to do, and it creates for a lot of mismatches.”