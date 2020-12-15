Preseason Preview: Evaluate and Progress

With its 121-108 win over San Antonio on Saturday, the Thunder showed impressive signs of carryover from the work put in during training camp practices and workouts. A balanced attack, pace in transition and staying grounded to offensive and defensive principles all contributed to the Thunder’s ability to hold off the Spurs for a full 48 minutes.



Up next, the squad will return to Chesapeake Energy Arena for the first time since March 11 to host Chicago in a pair of preseason matchups on Wednesday and Friday. It will be another chance for the Thunder to build on the body of work it has established over the past two weeks and continue growing together as a unit. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, guard Hamidou Diallo and newcomer Justin Jackson spoke to the media to discuss their excitement to play on their home floor for the first time and what the group will look to accomplish in its second preseason game on Wednesday.

Coach Daigneault

On specific goals in upcoming preseason games...

"We implement stuff and we take a look at how we're progressing with it and how well we're executing it. If we're executing it poorly, we try to clean it up and not skip the step. If we are executing it well, then we can start to layer from there so it's almost like the team and the way that we're executing what we're doing in practices and games will lead us in terms of how we do that. It's not as much specificity as it is just evaluating where we're at and then progressing to the next thing or going back and cleaning up and some combination of both."



On how offensive balance is progressing…

It's a priority to not only move the ball, but just have balance in our attacks. If an opponent comes out and they start taking something away, we’ve got to take what the defense gives us and sometimes that's less ball movement on a given night. At the end of the day, we just want a team that's in the mindset of the whole being better than the sum of the parts and everyone working together to try to find the best shots on offense and however we need to do that on a given night may change, but the team has had that mentality and we're trying to nurture that every day."

Hamidou Diallo

On playing in Chesapeake Energy Arena…

"I think it's gonna be great. I mean we haven't gotten to play there in a long time since (March). So, it's going to be great to be back in the building and see what it’s like. I saw that we got a new floor too, so it should be interesting."



On how work this offseason has translated…

"I feel like training camp has been good. For the preseason game (in San Antonio), I feel like it was overall a good game, but still a lot of places to improve on for me individually and as a team as well. So just got to keep trying to get better each and every day and just keep having at it."

It's going to be a great week. pic.twitter.com/T8Y5AKD4MZ — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 14, 2020

Justin Jackson

On the opportunity he has in front of him…

"I'm super excited from an individual standpoint and from a team standpoint. I think it’s going to be a really fun year. But for me, the way they play on offense, I feel like I fit right in. Floor spacing, moving the ball, moving without the ball. Then defensively just kind of giving them a long, athletic wing, that can guard multiple positions. I think that's kind of what I bring. But like I said, I'm excited to kind of get going with these guys and see how it goes."



On the excitement level to play tomorrow…

"I'm excited. Watching the first game, those guys went out and played hard, played well. So I'm excited to kind of dive in with them in this next game and going forward. So we'll see how it goes, but I'm super excited."