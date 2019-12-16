Home Sweet Home Stand

Date: Dec. 16, 2019

Tip-Off Time: 7 p.m. CT

Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

Thunder Status

Opponent Breakdown

Matchup Focus

Stat to Watch

Thunder Trend

After wrapping up the longest road game of the season playing four games over seven days, the Thunder returns to Chesapeake Energy Arena for the beginning of a much needed five-game home stand before Christmas beginning with a tilt against the Bulls for the first time this season.“It feels great,” noted Thunder guard Abdel Nader after finally shooting around on a familiar rim. “Just a lot more comfortable here. Obviously it was a long road trip so happy to be home.”The Thunder’s road trip began with a bang after back-to-back victories over Portland and Utah. The excitement billowed as Thunder reserves were handed crunch time opportunities and took advantage. Two-way player, Luguentz “Lu” Dort notched his first NBA points while playing a pivotal defensive role on high-volume scorers like Donovan Mitchell and Damian Lillard. With Terrance Ferguson unable to play during the road stretch, Nader notched his first consecutive starts of his career in all four of the Thunder’s away games. In those games, Nader averaged 10.4 points while shooting an electric 60% from the 3-point line and 100% from the charity stripe.The Thunder’s momentum, however, was stalled in Sacramento in a gut-wrenching last second loss to the Kings on Wednesday. Two nights later, the Thunder fell again this time at the hands of Denver 102-110 on Saturday. It was the first time in three games that the Thunder allowed over 100 points.Finally back on home turf, the Thunder will look to take advantage of the familiar soil and recalibrate after dropping two games on the back-end of the longest road trip of the season.The Bulls travel to OKC riding the high of their last second win over the Clippers on Saturday. Led by Zach LaVine who had 31 points, the Bulls pulled off a down-to-the-wire victory over the second ranking team in the West. Thanks to two back-to-back three-point possessions from the Bulls, the Clippers were unable to respond in the waning seconds to give Chicago its first victory over a team with a winning record this season.On the offensive end, the Bulls are spearheaded by LaVine who racks up 22.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and four assists per contest all while shooting at a 41% from the 3-point line. On the defensive end, Chicago touts over 9 steals per contest and thrives on converting opponent’s turnovers into points.“They’re a really good defensive team,” said Nader. “They have a couple of guys that can get it going so hopefully just handle those guys and take care of the ball on offense and we’ll be alright.”The Thunder’s defensive focus will have a keen eye on LaVine, the Bulls’ leading scorer with just over 22 points per game with the ability to score anywhere on the floor. Standing at 6-foot-6, the Chicago guard will face the Thunder’s 6-foot-6 guard in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who has shown tremendous defensive improvements in recent games for the Thunder.“He’s a really good player, a volume scorer,” said Nader. “Just make every shot that he takes tough and as hard as possible and go from there.With 9.7 steals per game, the Bulls lead the league in not only thefts but percentage of points off turnovers. Five players on the Chicago roster average a steal or more per contest with Kris Dunn steamrolling the operation with 1.9 per game. But the Thunder have a master pick-pocketer of its own in Chris Paul who, on Saturday, passed Hakeem Olajuwon for 8th all-time in steals. The Thunder will need to protect the rock in order to limit Chicago’s easy points off turnovers.Thunder spark plug, Dennis Schröder continues to provide timely reinforcement for the Thunder as a reserve. On Saturday, the Thunder sixth man tallied 22 points marking the eighth straight game with over 17 points off the bench from Schröder and the fourth out of five games that he’s scored over 20 points.