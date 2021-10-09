Preseason: OKC at MIL - Oct. 10

Following a full week of practice, the Thunder hits the road for its second preseason matchup. The squad will head to Milwaukee and Fiserv Forum to face the Milwaukee Bucks for its one and only road trip of Training Camp.

What to Watch

Building on the Last

It’s been a week since the Thunder’s last preseason game against Charlotte where the group had the chance to go up against a switching defense and an aggressive core of guards. Against the Bucks, look for the Thunder focus on carrying over the lessons from that experience by playing with pace and taking care of the ball.



Defensive Versatility

The Thunder’s versatility on its roster allows the group to tailor defensive coverages to the personnel it has on the floor. As the team continues to test out different player combinations and lineups, expect the group to use the opportunity to work on various defensive coverages as well.



Valuable Touchpoint

As reigning NBA Champions, the Bucks will present a valuable touchpoint to the Thunder during its preseason Training Camp. Regardless of who plays for Milwaukee, the team’s execution and various offensive weapons offer a valuable test to the Thunder’s offensive and defensive systems it has been sharpening in practice.

Notable

With a trip out to Milwaukee, the Thunder will have its first and only road test of the preseason. As much as Sunday’s matchup is about putting schemes and lineups to the test, as with all preseason games, it’s also an opportunity for the Thunder rookies to get a feel for games away from home and finding the habits and routines that will work best for them throughout the 82-game season.



“Having a solid routine, whether it's home or away is really big for keeping you grounded, making sure that you know how your body's feeling,” said Thunder third-year forward Isaiah Roby. “You have some sort of some sort of consistency in a crazy NBA season. I think that's big for you.”

Quotable

Forward Isaiah Roby on playing again after a week of practice

“We're all excited. I think that the fact that we had a game and then five days of practice was really good because it allowed us to watch a lot of film, see what we need to work on, see what we did well and see what we need to improve on come (Sunday.)”



Coach Daigneault on playing against a championship-caliber team during preseason

“The preseason, every time you play a game it's a good checkpoint on how things are going. We're trying to use all 15 practices, all four games and all three and a half weeks to build and prepare ourselves for the challenges of the season and when you can have a checkpoint against an elite team, it really is revealing. We're going to learn a lot on Sunday about our individual players, where our team is at just like we did against Charlotte .”

Scouting Report

In their second preseason matchup, the Bucks fell 119-115 to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. The reigning NBA Champions prioritized playing time to their young Bucks as the veteran core of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee soreness), Jrue Holiday (knee soreness) and Kris Middleton (hamstring soreness) all sat out for the second straight matchup.



In their absence, Milwaukee second-year guard Jordan Nwora stepped into the starting lineup and led the team with 30 points on 11-of-17 shooting. Rookie two-way Sandro Mamukelashvili added 20 of his own to go alongside 11 rebounds.