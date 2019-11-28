Primed for Portland

Date: Nov. 27, 2019

Tip-Off Time: 9 p.m. CT

Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

Entering into its eighth road game of the season, the Thunder carries the momentum from its first win away from Oklahoma City over the Warriors on Monday. Behind a clutch fourth quarter rally, the Thunder overcame a 10-point deficit with less than five minutes remaining in regulation. The sold-out crowd at Chase Center fell silent as its young, undermanned team fell to the hands of the Thunder who trailed the majority of the game.Coach Donovan challenged his team to ramp up the intensity on the defensive end in the second half. His team responded by holding the Warriors to only 14 points in the fourth quarter and scoreless in the final 3:18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ignited the Thunder defense in the final minutes with a pick-six and a clutch block at the buzzer to secure the win for the Thunder.Dennis Schröder paced the Thunder with 22 points and knocking down four 3-pointers, tying a season high. The Thunder sixth man provided a critical spark off the bench for the Thunder, helping to keep the ship afloat throughout the 48. With 26 assists on the evening, ball movement also played a critical role in the Thunder’s production on offense. Four Thunder players dished out five assists or more on Monday with Danilo Gallinari leading the way with six. Schröder, Chris Paul and Steven Adams all followed suit with five dimes of their own.“It felt good. We needed that win,” said Schröder. “We lost a couple of tough ones. We did a great job of believing in the win. In the last three minutes we obviously got stops and got open threes, shared the ball very well and got the win.”Wednesday’s game will be the 6th home game for the Blazers. With the majority of its games on the road, Portland will be back in the confines of the Moda Center, a notoriously tough arena for opponents.“This is always one of the toughest places to play,” said Chris Paul motioning toward the Moda Center. “Their crowd always has a lot of energy.”The Trailblazers are headlined by a powerful backcourt with C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard who ranks 5th in the league in points per game averaging 28.3 per contest. Since last facing the Thunder on October 30th, the Blazers added Carmelo Anthony to its roster who racked up a team-high 25 points in Portland’s last game against the Bulls on Monday.“With Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum we’ve got to be on high alert and obviously, Carmelo came there and playing great right now,” said Schröder. “Just got to be ready for 48 minutes through four quarters.”With the Blazers touting the full force of its backcourt with Lillard and McCollum, the Thunder will have its hands full in containing the duo who average a combined 49.1 points per game. Terrance Ferguson, Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will all have a hand in corralling the pair and limiting their production on Wednesday.Portland is fourth in the league in percentage of points from the midrange with 13.7%. The Thunder has had plenty of practice against teams who thrive in the midrange. In fact, the squad has faced the first, second and third ranking teams in the category (Spurs, Pacers and Warriors respectively). Most recently, on Monday, the Warriors took advantage in the grey area and knocked down 11 shots from the midrange. Look for the Thunder defense to clamp down and make Portland’s midrange looks contested.For the 5th straight game this season, Adams has dished out over four assists. This marks the longest streak by any center other than Nikola Jokic for the Nuggets. Adams has embraced his new role as a facilitator for the Thunder offense with quick dimes to cutting guards from the high post or kick outs from his post on the block.“It’s just a different style of play what we’re doing this year and I kind of like it,” said Schröder. “We’re involving the five-man a lot, the four-man. Everybody’s engaged so I like it. “