Back Home, with the Bench and Bully Ball - Thunder vs. Blazers

Date: Oct. 30, 2019

Tip-Off Time: 7 p.m. CT

Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

Thunder Status

Opponent Breakdown

Matchup Focus

Stat to Watch

Thunder Trend

After splitting a home-road back-to-back with the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets, two of the premier teams in the Western Conference over the past half decade, the Thunder hosts another familiar foe, the Portland Trail Blazers. The Northwest Division rivals did battle last April in the 2019 postseason, with Portland coming on top. The Thunder has changed immensely since then and Portland has re-tooled with different role players.Despite sitting at 1-3, the Thunder has been competitive and tightly in every game so far this year. One of the reasons has been the performance of the bench, which scored 52 points on Monday night against Houston. It was the second-straight game that Dennis Schröder led the team in scoring, this time with 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting to go with 5 rebounds and 7 assists. The German lightning bolt leads the team in assists so far this year and has helped get teammates like Hamidou Diallo and Nerlens Noel involved in the scoring department.The Blazers are led by Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum on the perimeter and have a new center this year, former Miami Heat big man Hassan Whiteside, whom the Thunder has held to just 10.6 points and 8.6 rebounds over his career, both the third fewest for Whiteside out of all 29 of his opponents.With Jusuf Nurkic, Pau Gasol and Zach Collins all out with injury, that leaves Whiteside and Skal Labissiere as the Blazers’ only true bigs on the roster. That’s a welcome opportunity for the Thunder, which has out-rebounded its last two opponents by 11-or-more over the past two games. Last season the Thunder out-rebounded its opponent by 10-or-more 20 times.Even with a depleted frontcourt, the Blazers still run through Lillard and McCollum, who are averaging a combined 54.1 points per game so far this season. Over their careers they’ve been lights-out three-point shooters, Lillard at 36.8 percent and McCollum at 40.1 percent.Fortunately, the Thunder has been the best three-point defense in the NBA through the first week of the year, holding its four foes to just 22.5 percent from behind the arc, with none shooting higher than 27 percent or making more than 11 three balls.Still, the Thunder will have to be vigilant against Lillard, who scored 18 points in the final 5:28 of the fourth quarter alone against San Antonio on Monday. As a shooter who can curl around screens and knock down shots off the dribble, Lillard can be a handful.After serving as a defensive-minded bit player for the Thunder over the first half of last season, second-year guard Hamidou Diallo has stepped up in a big way off the bench for the Thunder this season. Through four games he’s racked up 36 total points, the most in a 4-game span in his career. He’s also shooting 48.4 percent from the field, high efficiency for a guard. Look for him to continue to boost the second group against Portland.Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to prove why he was such a prized player for the Thunder when he came over from the LA Clippers this offseason. He’s scored 20-or-more points in three of the four games so far this season, continuing the surge of production he showed in the final 20 games of last season.In fact, with three 20-plus point games the second-year guard has already reached half of his total from his rookie year, and he’s been efficient too – making 48.0 percent of his field goals and 36.4 percent of his three-point attempts.