George Keeps Feasting, Thunder Battles on as Brothers – OU Medicine Game Day Report: OKC vs. MIN

On the bench during Paul George’s outrageous 22-point third quarter against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night, shooting guard Terrance Ferguson was in the midst of heavy debate with teammates. What was George shooting in isolation situations this season? Was anyone roasting defenders with similar regularity in the NBA? Half giddy, half serious, the Thunder youngsters were acknowledging what the Sacramento Kings and the Jazz just had to experience first-hand: George is a frontrunning All-Star candidate and a legitimate figure in early MVP discussions.

“There’s no other players really doing that like he is. It’s amazing to watch for sure,” said Ferguson. “Anybody going like that, give them the ball. Don’t say anything. They don’t need to say anything to us. We’re going to get the ball into his hands.

“Since he’s been with us, this is probably the best he’s played since he’s been in Oklahoma City,” point guard Russell Westbrook said. “Just find a way to make it easy for him. Once he gets going you have to find ways to make sure you’re continuing to find the hot hand and find ways to make the game easy for him.”

George has put together back-to-back 43-point efforts and is going for a career-best fourth game with 40-or-more in one season tonight in a battle with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Thunder are coming off a west-to-east back-to-back, so it’ll be tough to overcome a rested and hungry Northwest Division rival. If anyone can help the Thunder overcome the odds, it’s George. On offense, the dynamic playmaker is setting up teammates early, finding the soft spots in the defense and then striking. On defense, he’s cleaning up the glass, swiping passes and blocking shots. The result is some stunning statistical averages – 26.1 points on 38.6 percent three-point shooting, 8.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals.

“It’s just finding a rhythm, being aggressive early. Playing myself through the game, not looking to just come out shooting,” explained George. “I’m letting the game come to me, which is finding guys, trying to get other guys looks, just making the game easy for everybody. That’s when I’m at my best and that’s when the game comes easy and natural for me.”

“It’s the total impact that he has on the game,” Head Coach Billy Donovan said, noting George’s rebounding. “He’s been doing a remarkable job.”

The Timberwolves have lost 6-of-7 games, but are coached by Tom Thibodeau, who is known for his defense-first approach. That presence hasn’t been as formidable lately, but the team does have capable defenders in Taj Gibson and Robert Covington. For the Thunder to get off on the right foot back at Chesapeake Energy Arena, it’ll need to play a cohesive offensive game that results in clean looks that all five men on the court are expecting before they are let go. George has been the master at that this season, and it’s given the Thunder a chance to balance the floor and be ready to get back in transition, like it will need to against the Timberwolves.

“(George) knows where the ball is coming to him and where he’s getting shots from," Donovan explained. “We’re organized on offense on misses and makes so he has a real good feel and flow of how the floor is spaced and when to go to attack and where people are when he needs to pass.”

“This is my second year here. This group has been together with Steve, Russ, JG, they’ve been together for some time,” George said. “Us playing together for two years, we have a better understanding. We know one another. There’s no adjustment period. We know who we are.”

On the other end of the floor the Thunder will have to take care of some core responsibilities that are crucial against Minnesota every time out. Forcing Karl-Anthony Towns to catch the ball further away from the basket than he wants, limiting Andrew Wiggins’ easy baskets and early rhythm and then winning the rebounding battle as the Thunder did 51-44 against the Jazz will also be critical. After picking up four straight wins the Thunder is now at 21-10, tied atop the Western Conference standings. There’s a ton of basketball left to be played, but the team feels good about its direction.

“We’re just battling. We’re starting to hit our stride. We’re playing great ball,” George said on Fox Sports Oklahoma after the win in Utah. “There’s still a whole lot that we can get better with but. I love the fight, I love the competitiveness of this group.”

- Westbrook has always been a player to fill up the box score, like George, but over the last few weeks his jump shot hasn’t quite been there. Some shots have been short and at times Westbrook’s typical downhill attacking style hasn’t quite fully bloomed. Despite all that, Westbrook is still averaging a ridiculous 20.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists and 2.7 steals per game. After missing most of training camp and a good chunk of the season due to injury, Westbrook is still working himself back into game rhythm. In the meantime, he’s making as many plays for his team as possible, and his teammates and coaches have his back completely.

“Offense doesn’t determine a player of Russ’ caliber. Who cares if he’s struggling, if shots aren’t falling? He impacts the game, he makes so many plays. He’s a winning-play player,” George stated. “He dives on the ball, goes for loose balls, makes plays, plays above the rim, challenges centers on dunks. He does everything for this team. Our part is easy. We gotta help, we gotta chip in and we gotta be there when he needs us.”

“The guy gives his heart and soul to the game. He just cares about winning. His offense, I’m not worried about it. I think it’ll get better. It will continue to come,” said Donovan. “I have all the confidence in the world in him and for us to be the team that we hope to be, he’s gotta be a big part of that.”

- While point guard Jeff Teague is out for the Timberwolves and Derrick Rose will be a game-time decision, the way the Thunder defends the point guard position and limits the freedom of ballhandlers will be critical. For most of the Jazz game, the Thunder struggled to pressure Ricky Rubio and Donovan Mitchell strongly enough to deny entry passes or limit drive and kicks. Against Minnesota, the Thunder will have to be much better, like it was during the third quarter in Utah.