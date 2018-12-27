Coordinated Aggressiveness Leads to Elite Defensive Output – OU Medicine Game Day Report: OKC at PHX



PHOENIX – You can’t hit a target you can’t see. For the Thunder, it’s aggressive defense at the point of attack has relied significantly on that principle and the results have been staggering.

This past off-season, Thunder Head Coach Billy Donovan and his staff analyzed the previous year and noted some problems that kept cropping up defensively with their coverages. Too many straight-line drives were being given up and too many passes being sprayed out to the corners for open three-point shots. With an understanding that defensive ace Andre Roberson would be out for a good chunk of the 2018-19 campaign, Donovan re-tooled the defensive approach, identified the strengths of the players on the roster and focused on one crucial thing – corralling the ball before it hits the paint.

“For any defense you’ve got to get the ball under control, whether it’s in pick-and-roll, or in transition, when the ball’s not under control it’s really hard to prevent teams from getting up good shots,” Donovan said.

“Because (Thunder players) know somebody has the ball under control, it opens up those guys to be able to go after some of those things a little bit more, which is a little different than it was a year ago,” Donovan added, referencing the Thunder’s 15.7 deflections and 10.5 loose balls recovered per game this year.

The outcomes of defensive adjustments speak for themselves, as the Thunder squad that rolls into a fourth and final meeting with the Phoenix Suns this year is one that is leading the NBA in turnovers forced (18.2), steals (10.4) and defensive rating (100.4 points allowed per 100 possessions). Most of those game-changing, possession-taking plays are occurring because of how aggressive the Thunder’s defense has been at the point of attack.

“If I’m on the ball or P (George) is on the ball, we have good ball pressure, guards can’t see, making blind passes, and whoever’s on the weak side has been in the right spot, has been getting those steals,” Westbrook noted.

With long, quick, strong defenders like Paul George, Russell Westbrook, Jerami Grant, Steven Adams and Terrance Ferguson in the starting group, the Thunder has been able to swarm and trap up top, leaving opposing ball-handlers with few options. Against the Suns, the Thunder will need to play that forceful, intentional style for 48 minutes considering Phoenix has won 5 of its last 7 games and is getting great production from Devin Booker and rookie Deandre Ayton.

“There has to be pressure on the ball and there’s gotta be high hands on the ball,” said Donovan. “A lot of times the steals are not occurring on the ball, they’re happening off the ball. You’re not seeing guys pick guys’ pockets or a guy throws a pass into a guy’s hands.”

“Generally what’s happening is there’s a lot of pressure on the ball and the ball maybe gets thrown into the pocket and gets deflected,” Donovan continued, “or it’s a pass that’s got a lot of hang time where guys can now see it and they can get their speed into it and generate a steal. But the whole thing is what kind of pressure you have on the ball.”

Practice Report: Dec. 27

A huge key to the pressure is Adams’ ability to move his feet and his hands better than almost every big man in the league. Most NBA squads are playing what’s called a “drop” coverage in pick-and-roll, where the man defending the screener simply falls back into the paint to willingly give up a partial drive but to at the very least protect the rim. With Adams rushing up into coverage all the way at the three-point line, the Thunder is not only eliminating those drive-and-dish possibilities but is also causing opposing dribblers to make poor decisions with the ball.

The biggest recipients of those mistakes have been Westbrook (3.8 deflections, 2.7 steals) and George (3.5 deflections, 2.2 steals), who are numbers one and two in the entire NBA in individual steals. Both players have always created those types of takeaways, but Westbrook, like the rest of the team, is doing it in a drastically different way.

Instead of flying around, poking the ball from behind or taking risks, Westbrook has been like a safety in football. He’s watching the quarterback’s eyes from his spot in the secondary and then, thanks to the Thunder’s ball pressure making passes hurried and obscured, is bursting towards a floated or late pass, often the opponent’s only possible move anyway.

“If you know what’s coming you can read the game and hear play calls and understand what guys tendencies are,” Westbrook said. “You can kind of read and know what’s coming.”

“In the years past I would say I would gamble a lot more, and I would get steals here and there. But now, I’m more in the right spot, using my hands, just being in the place I need to be defensively and to be able to help my teammates,” Westbrook explained. “By doing that, it’s allowing me to get my hands on the basketball, get deflections, get out in the passing lane. So I just tried to do a better job of that coming into this year and leading the way and I try to defend at a high level every night. So just taking pride in that.”

NEWS & NOTES

- Alex Abrines (illness) did not practice with the team on Thursday. His status for Friday’s game against the Suns is up in the air currently. If he is unable to go, Donovan recently showed confidence to play Abdel Nader, albeit at the power forward position, during the Thunder’s Christmas Day loss to Houston. After missing much of training camp due to injury, Nader has working diligently with the coaching staff to be able to play both the small forward and power forward spots. The adjustments have been his positioning on offense and some coverages on the defensive end.

“It means a lot that he has the confidence to put me in at that time. The reason being, he wants to be able to switch more on the defensive end and a little bit more shooting on the perimeter on the offensive end,” said Nader. “I’ve been on and off at the four all year. The coaching staff does a good job of relaying to me that they want me to know the four spot and the four position just in case.”

- The potential was always there, and it’s been manifesting itself for years for the Thunder’s 25-year-old center, Adams. This season Adams is averaging a career-best 16.1 points to go with 9.9 rebounds (4.9 on offense) to go with 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and the fewest fouls per game of his career. The Thunder’s penchant for going to Adams early in possessions helps give the team an inside-out approach, but file this one for the odd, but true category: when Adams scores the Thunder’s first points of a game this season, the team is 11-2. With any other player scoring the team’s first points, the Thunder is 10-10.

“(Adams’) offensive rebounding, his early post ups and seals, his passing, his screening, his rolling, the way he can defend in pick and roll, his intelligence, a lot of switching you can do with him,” said Donovan. “There’s just a lot of different things he brings to the table that I think help our team.”

“(Adams) knows how to get angles. He knows how to seal and post early,” Donovan continued. “Generally, a lot of good things happen when he catches it in the middle of the lane like that. It’s something that we’re constantly encouraging him to do and something he’s done a good job of.”

“It helps, just for our team to emphasize that we have an inside presence and obviously one of the best in the game, and we’ve got to make sure we give him the ball,” said Westbrook. “He doesn’t care, but my job is to make sure to force feed him, make sure he’s able to be aggressive when he gets the ball.”

- Westbrook is playing at an All-Star level this year, as usual, putting up averages of 20.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game. While his shooting numbers are down from past years, there’s strong reason to believe he’ll be better as the season unfolds. One is that the start to the season has been “choppy” according to Donovan with the preseason knee surgery and ankle sprain in November, but the other is that he has a recent track record of improving after the All-Star Break. In 2017-18, Westbrook improved from 44.4 percent to 46.1 percent shooting from the field and from 72.6 percent to 76.2 percent free throw shooting. In 2016-17, his shooting numbers similarly jumped after the break as well.