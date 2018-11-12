Put Pressure on the Basket, Open Shots Will Follow – OU Medicine Game Day Report: OKC vs. PHX

Sometimes in the NBA, the best defense is a good offense. Analysts across the league evaluate how well teams fare after missed shots versus makes by their opposition, and the Thunder knows that offense is always much more difficult when you have to pull the ball out of the net.

Head Coach Billy Donovan knows that his team has struggled with some shooting woes this season, but with a matchup against the Phoenix Suns up next on the schedule there is a chance for his squad to get right by doing something crucial on offense: getting the ball as close to the rim as possible. It sounds simple, yet getting into the deep paint is annually the best predictor of high level offense, and it’s the top priority of every defense.

In today’s NBA, getting downhill to the rim on pick-and-rolls, attacking converging help defenders and then kicking out to shooters is the normal diet. When that’s not working for the Thunder and shots aren’t dropping, Donovan has utilized Steven Adams as a source of offense as a post-up man. Adams’ skill level, heft and height all help him be a formidable presence in the paint, and the Thunder can initiate offense from there, particularly against a rookie, albeit a very talented one, like DeAndre Ayton.

“You’ve got to put some pressure at the basket,” Donovan began. “If you’re not putting any pressure at the basket, I think it’s really difficult to have a good offensive night because if there’s no threat to go to the rim, everybody’s just kind of spread out, staying at home.”

“Those guys can a lot of times create opportunities for the ball to move or find the open man, and I think Dennis and Paul are guys that are capable of doing those kinds of things in terms of their skill level and their vision, to be able to make plays from their positions,” Donovan noted.

While the Thunder is aiming for a higher-octane offense on Monday against Phoenix, it also knows that it will get nowhere in its quest to return to the win column if the defense doesn’t hold up. The Suns offense hasn’t been prolific as of yet, but the team is chock full of players who can go for 20-or-more points on any given night.

Ayton comes in averaging 16.1 points on 60.4 percent shooting, while Devin Booker is averaging 20.0 points per game over his career, let alone the 24.9 he’s putting up this season. With sharpshooters like Trevor Ariza and TJ Warren flanking the wings, the Thunder’s perimeter defense will have to be sharp all night to limit those pesky catch-and-shoot looks that can sink an otherwise stout effort.

“They’ve got some veteran guys too with them – Ariza, and obviously Warren has been around. He’s a good scorer,” Donovan said. “We’ve got a chance to see them once and we’ll get a chance to kind of look at our game film again as a team. But those guys are good players.”

Throughout this season, the Thunder has gotten contributions up and down the roster, though not always from the same guys every night. Part of that is natural – these Thunder players are human after all – but another is the continued growth and development that is required of youngsters. The Thunder is starting second-year guard Terrance Ferguson and bringing rookie guard Hamidou Diallo off the bench, while also playing 25-and-under players like Dennis Schröder, Steven Adams, Alex Abrines, Nerlens Noel and Jerami Grant significant minutes.

Watch: Donovan on Young Players

Donovan laid out a detailed, dynamic explanation of what it’s like for young players in this league, and why results can be inconsistent from game to game:

“Sometimes it’s easy for a coach to take things for granted when you have Paul (George) and Russell (Westbrook) and Steven (Adams), and you just think this young guy is that far and that advanced. And sometimes it takes a little time to explain. It takes a little bit more time watching film away from the court, before practice.”

“What they can never get enough of is actual in-game experience. When they’re in games experiencing things, the hard part for those guys is a lot of times it can be really up and down. You can see them have a really good game and then the next game come back and say, ‘Jeez, what happened?’ Then another good game. That’s part of developing consistency is them being inconsistent. The inconsistencies a lot of times are things that they’re learning that they can be better from, which then enables them to be more consistent as players in terms of doing their jobs.”

“This is their job, this is coming to work, this is what they have to do. That’s why it’s great having a guy like Russell around. Because I don’t think for Russell his job ends when he leaves here. He studies film, he watches tape, he tries to get with those guys and communicate with those guys. He’s an incredible role model for a lot of younger players of why he’s gotten to the level he’s gotten to.”

“A lot of times young players rely on their talent so much, but what happens is when they get up to this level, the talent gap has totally evened itself out. Now you’re looking for the margin to create and advantage: watch a little more film, study a little more personnel, come in and shoot free throws, come in and get extra shots, get in the weight room, take care of my body, eat right. There’s so many more variables that they probably didn’t even think about when they were playing in college.”

News & Notes

- November 12 is Russell Westbrook’s birthday, but it remains to be seen whether the Thunder point guard will return to the lineup as a celebration. Check back for more information on Monday morning.

- If Westbrook cannot go, it will be Dennis Schröder as the starter and Raymond Felton as the Thunder’s backup point guard once again. While Felton didn’t shoot it well against the Mavericks, Donovan is confident that his 14-year NBA veteran can get the job done this season because of his ability to attack the rim.