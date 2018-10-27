All Eyes on Getting a W – OU Medicine Game Day Report: OKC vs. PHX



Broadcast Information

On the floor on Sunday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena there will be a former NBA MVP, a 5-time All-Star, an NBA Three-Point Contest Champion, the number one overall NBA Draft pick, a two-time NCAA Tournament Champion coach and then, on the sidelines, a pair of Serbians who have taken the road less traveled to NBA benches.

Darko Rajakovic is the Thunder’s high-energy assistant coach and player development speicialist, and on the other side will be Igor Kokoskov, the Suns head coach who was a longtime assistant in Utah with the Jazz prior to taking over the helm in Phoenix. There's a fresh energy to Phoenix's style of play, with a barrage of three-point shots and a snappy offensive rhythm.

“Anytime there’s a coaching change, philosophically coaches are going to have a style that they’re going to play to, and then on top of that, when your personnel changes, you want to play a style that suits your personnel,” said Thunder Head Coach Billy Donovan.

The Suns have a new look not just at pregame press conferences and at the center of huddles, but also in their core roster makeup. What was a complete youth movement over the past few years has been altered slightly. Sure, Phoenix had the first overall selection in the 2018 Draft, but the Suns rounded out the summer by trading for veterans Trevor Ariza and Ryan Anderson, then adding Jamal Crawford as a bench scorer. This is a Suns team that the Thunder will have to contend with for 48 minutes, without making many miscues.

“They’re on the rise. They’re a hungry team,” Thunder forward Patrick Patterson noted. “In watching film on them, each and every one of them is shooting the ball exceptionally well.”

“We have to, of course, use our quickness, use our size and our speed and our length as well but also use our basketball IQ to create opportunities and take care of the ball,” Patterson added.

It remains to be seen whether Suns standout guard Devin Booker will play on Sunday night, but the Thunder is preparing as if the sharpshooter will be in the lineup. Last season, Booker shot 50.7 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from three-point range to rack up 27.8 points per game. Whether it’s with the ball in his hands, coming off screens or in transition, the Thunder needs to be aware of Booker’s location throughout every possession, if he plays.

“It’s making sure we’re in him throughout the course of the game and trying to make him as uncomfortable as possible,” said Patterson.

In the frontcourt, Thunder center Steven Adams will be the one to get a crack at rookie center DeAndre Ayton, who is already putting up double-double numbers on a nightly basis. The number one overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft has been efficient with his shooting and physical on the glass, so Adams, a film study fiend, has been analyzing the tape over the past couple days to prepare for the matchup.

“When you have someone new like that coming into the league, it’s trying to get Steven up to speed and up to date about his game and things that he does exceptionally well and how he plays,” said Donovan.

If the Thunder executes on its job in all facets of the game, it’ll give itself a chance to nab its first victory of the 2018-19 campaign, and get the standings headed back on the right track. It’s been tough for the Thunder to be within arms-length of victory in each of its first four contests, but there have been crucial, character-building lessons learned in all four of the Thunder’s previous contests.

“We can take things from all these losses,” Patterson stated. “We can take things away that we need to improve on and also things that we’ve done well and build on that.”

News & Notes

- Russell Westbrook did not participate in practice on Saturday due to a sore shoulder, but Head Coach Billy Donovan does not anticipate that his status will be impacted for the game against Phoenix though technically it will be a game time decision.

- Against the Celtics on Thursday, Donovan went with forward Jerami Grant instead of Patterson with the starting group based on matchups, and both players had perhaps their best games of the season thus far. Donovan will continue to evaluate from game to game based on opposing personnel, but either way, Patterson said he just wants to have a positive role on the club, regardless of his status as a starter or a reserve.