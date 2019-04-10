Never Satisfied: Thunder Wants to Keep Building Heading into Postseason – OU Medicine Game Day Report: OKC vs. HOU

In a 26-hour span, the long journey of the regular season will be over for the Thunder, with two games in two days against top NBA squads. Many teams across the landscape of the league would look to a final back-to-back like this as the final hill to climb before blowing out a big breath and relaxing.

For the Thunder, the aim for Tuesday's battle against the Houston Rockets at Chesapeake Energy Arena is to simply be to start of the final chapter – the opening salvo in a two-month long campaign to be the last team standing. The Thunder has plenty of work to do to make spring magic in the NBA playoffs and the vast majority of it comes from looking within. Head Coach Billy Donovan and his staff are on top of it and know that the only way towards giving itself a chance at postseason success is to keep powering through the final days of the season.

“As a coach you’re never satisfied. You’re always looking at ways to get better and improve,” Donovan said.

Against a Houston team that ranks first in the NBA in 3-pointers attempted and made, along with fifth in steals and second in 3-point defense, including fourth in 3-point attempts allowed, the Thunder aims to get off to a strong start. While Donovan’s club did complete an incredible comeback down in Houston back in February, it can’t rely on those type of late game heroics again.

Since the All-Star Break, slow starts have been an issue for the Thunder, shooting just 43.8 percent while giving up 51.7 percent shooting, including 42.3 percent from the 3-point line for a whopping 31 points per quarter. During the its current three-game winning streak, however, those numbers have dipped a bit, and the offense has returned to form, shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from behind the arc while forcing five turnovers per first quarter. Having the right approach right out of the gates can make a substantial difference in the final outcome. Leaders like Russell Westbrook and Paul George take on the onus of responsibility.

“My job is to make sure everybody is rolling,” Westbrook said. “Regardless of what’s going on, make sure all my guys have confidence to get the shots that they want.”

“When we’ve been playing well, we’ve come out strong and set the standard,” George added. “We’ve just gotten back to playing fast, getting a better pace for this group and just trying to attack and attack often.”

Russell Westbrook named Western Conference Player of the Week

22 pts // 12.7 reb // 17 ast // 3-0 W-L#WhyNot pic.twitter.com/w1H3IvSY5V — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 8, 2019

All night against the Rockets, the Thunder defense will need to be mindful of keeping its hands back against James Harden, and not allow him to bait them into fouls. Particularly on 3-point attempts, the Thunder must execute the technique perfectly to get a good contest into the face of the shooter without making contact.

It’s a tough task, and another good challenge for the Thunder as it sharpens the steel on the way to the postseason. Regardless of opponent come playoff time, the key for the Thunder will be to impose its identity onto the game. The entire team knows it by heart. It all comes down to making it happen between the lines.

“We know we can play. We just gotta stick to it, do our stuff and we’re going to be in good shape,” Schröder said. “The next two games, we gotta finish it on a good note and go into the playoffs.”

NEWS & NOTES

- In addition to the Thunder’s game against Houston on Tuesday night, some other Western Conference playoff teams are in action tonight as well. The current number two seeded Denver Nuggets play in Utah against the sixth-seeded Jazz, while the Portland Trail Blazers, currently in the fourth spot in the West, play at the Los Angeles Lakers. All of those games have matchup implications, and can determine who the Thunder will face off against in the first round. The team, however, is leaving all of that standings watching to the fans.

“I don’t think it matters who we’re playing. We just gotta be focused on us, do the right things, what we can control,” Schröder said. That’s playing our identity on the defensive end, being with intensity, getting stops, steals and on the offensive end just run and ball movement.”

“We gotta focus on us. We’re in charge of our own destiny. We’ve gotta take care of ourselves,” Donovan said.

- An x-factor in the game against the Rockets may very well be Schröder, who is averaging 15.4 points, 4.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds on the season, but is shooting 47.2 percent from the field in the three previous matchups against Houston this year. On Sunday, Schröder scored 21 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter alone. Second halves have been where Schröder has been most productive this season, making 243 of his total 444 made field goals, while shooting 42.7 percent from the field.