Iron Sharpens Iron: Thunder Sticking Together, Fighting for Better Results – OU Medicine Game Day Report: OKC vs. TOR

There’s 11 games to play for the Thunder, with seven at home at Chesapeake Energy Arena, until what will hopefully be a postseason run that lasts deep into the spring. While it’s certainly coming down the final stretch of the season, there’s still plenty of time for the Thunder to break out of this current three-game losing streak and get back to its brand of basketball heading into the playoffs.

In order to get started back on track, however, the Thunder will have to do it against one of the very best teams in the NBA. On Wednesday and Friday Head Coach Billy Donovan’s squad has a home-and-home with the Toronto Raptors, who have 50 wins already and sit in the second seed in the Western Conference. Instead of wasting time by worrying or being concerned with a tough stretch coming out of the All-Star Break, the Thunder stays focused on what it must do to get through to the other side of it.

“I don’t know what worrying does in terms of what we have to do. We have a job to do and we have to get better,” Donovan said plainly. “I just don’t think you go through a season adversity-free. I don’t think you go through life adversity-free. If you look at any good team this year, they’ve probably had their moments where there’s been some significant struggles at some point in time. This happens to be our time where we’re going through this.”

“If you’re fortunate enough to get to the playoffs, every possession is adversity, every game is adversity, so we’ve got to find a way to work through this and pull together,” Donovan continued. “The guys, their attitudes have been good, their togetherness has been good. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. We’ve got to figure it out on our own.”

“(We’re) staying professional about it,” echoed center Steven Adams. “Obviously it’s frustrating, but we’ve just got to go through this thing of cleaning little things up and moving forward.”

The Raptors are in the Eastern Conference, so despite this being mid-March, it’s the first time the Thunder has faced Toronto this year, including their new center in Marc Gasol. With Kawhi Leonard serving as a dominant two-way force on the perimeter, Pascal Siakam providing energy and a versatile skill set with size and a whole host of players chipping in as three-point shooters, the Raptors will provide a significant challenge to a Thunder squad that is looking to get right on both ends of the floor.

“They’re an extremely versatile team with a lot of interchangeable parts. Gasol has been a great addition for them and a great pickup for them,” Donovan noted. “Their second unit, the way they’re going to play in terms of their speed, their quickness, their length, their athleticism, they’re really good defensively and then offensively they’ve got a lot of really good offensive players.”

Practice Report: March 19

All season long, Donovan has outlined the principles that the Thunder must lean on every night – it’s formula so to speak. It involves getting more field goal attempts than the opposition by winning the turnover and rebounding battle, and also limiting teams’ efficiency by getting back in transition, defending the three-point line and not fouling. One by one, challenges pop up that the Thunder must knock down over the 48 minute game, and the team has to take them head on with focus and discipline for all four quarters to come away with a much-needed win on Wednesday.

“We’ve got to do a great job taking care of the ball, we’ve got to defensive rebound, we’ve got to get back in transition because our halfcourt defense has been good, and we’ve got to keep teams off the free throw line,” Donovan listed as the core areas where his squad must execute every night.

“These games we’re playing everything matters. Every block out matters, every time you have a chance to run back in transition matters. Everything matters.”

NEWS & NOTES

- Center Nerlens Noel went through some light work at practice on Tuesday. His status for Wednesday night’s game will be a game-day decision.

- Before every game, the Thunder goes through a shootaround that includes a walk-through of the opposition’s most utilized plays. At half-speed, the team is of course in position to thwart those actions, but the key is creating the repetition and mental connection to get the job done when the competitive juices are going and the game is moving at a lightning-quick pace.

“There’s nothing complicated about it. But again, once you bring in the speed of the actual game and of how fast they’re running the sets, that’s the difficult part. So that’s where the indecision comes in,” said Adams. “You just have to go instinctively. Improving that just comes with drills, just getting into that muscle memory, reading your own teammate, and just going immediately like that.”

- The big event on Wednesday night will be the retirement of former Thunder forward Nick Collison’s number. The #4 will hang in the rafters as a reminder of the commitment, toughness, and sacrifice that Collison provided the organization for every year the team has been in Oklahoma City. Not only was Collison an extremely talented player, he also helped set the standards for Thunder basketball on and off the court.