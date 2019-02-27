Battle in Denver Comes with Big Picture Implications – OU Medicine Game Day Report: OKC at DEN



DENVER – The final days of February are slipping off the calendar and once March hits, the bright lights of the playoff hunt become just a bit more luminous. The Thunder will get an appetizer of that seeding hunt this week as it clashes with three consecutive teams that are currently in the playoff picture. The first one comes against a team that the Thunder will be jockeying with for positioning the rest of the way – a Denver Nuggets club that currently stands three games ahead in the standings of the Thunder’s current third place position in the Western Conference.

“We need all of these. We have a tough schedule to close out,” said All-Star forward Paul George. “Every game is going to come into effect.”

The Thunder has fallen twice to the Nuggets this season, meaning there’s additional pressure on this one to give itself a chance to cut into the season series deficit. In late March these teams will square off again, and if the Thunder is able to win both games there’s a good chance it could have the Nuggets in its sights.

Head Coach Billy Donovan, however, has his team looking through a much sharper lens, seeing the trees rather than the forest this week. Nailing down the details of what the Nuggets try to do, then executing against it, will be vital. Denver is an efficient offensive unit that works cohesively. If the Thunder can push catches out further on the floor, break up cuts and block off passing lanes, it will be able to disrupt that flow.

“That team is all about timing. As much as we can make things a little different from what they’re used to (the better),” said George. “They’re a scripted team, so as much as we can throw some wrinkles in there, it’ll benefit us.”

“That’s going to be the key, trying to battle them with physicality. It’s going to be a high energy game so we gotta challenge them, get back. They’re a team that likes to leak out and play into transition like we do. We just gotta be prepared,” George continued. “It’s going to be a long game.”

The Nuggets have six guards in their rotation, all of whom get 20-plus minutes and find their own shots through the flow of the offense. The Thunder will have to key in on scorers like Jamal Murray and Gary Harris, but the true playmakers on this club are in the frontcourt. In Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets have two of the very best passing big men in the league. Jokic in particular is a hassle to cover, because of his ability to play with changing speeds and to find passing angles that seem impossible to others.

“With Jokic, he’s just so creative as a five-man. His ability to shoot, pass, dribble and then they play their offense, they run their offense through him a lot of times,” George explained. “It’s just a tough cover. That’s a guy that not only does Steven (Adams) has to account for, but everybody on that floor has to account for because he is a playmaker.”

“Even taking away one thing will leave yourself too exposed to another thing, so it’s more just like being solid, just being straight up,” Adams added. “With his passing and stuff the guards just have to do a really good job—as well as myself—pressuring the ball, trying to take away some of the passing angles.”

Offensively, the Thunder is in the midst of an historic scoring streak, now at 20 games of at least 115 points scored. Only Doug Moe’s infamous Denver squad of 1982 has done better. In order for the Thunder to keep pace with the Nuggets, who boast a 114.3 offensive rating (third-best in the NBA), it will have to protect the basketball, generate high percentage shots for one another and capitalize in transition.

As these two Northwest Division rivals square off in a high stakes game, expect both sides to bring that extra juice. After all, with the standings this tight, the build-up to this game has a postseason vibe to it.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a fun atmosphere, a playoff atmosphere,” George grinned.

NEWS & NOTES

- George is coming off a tough shooting performance, but it was such a rare night of low scoring output against Sacramento that it was more of an indicator of just how productive the MVP candidate has been all season long. The numbers (28.7 points on 45.1 percent shooting and 40.1 percent three-point shooting) have been impressive of course, but there’s a fire and verve to George on the court that has been a joy for Thunder fans to witness.

“That’s just me having a blast out there, having a good time, enjoying the crowd, enjoying the energy,” said George. “I lean on them, the fans, for that extra push and that motivation to keep going.”

- Of course last season George was in a bit of a feeling out process, learning new teammates, coaches, trainers, doctors, a new city and a new style of play in the Western Conference let alone with the Thunder. This season he’s clearly more comfortable, but a specific dynamic has played out nicely. Whereas last season or in year’s past George might not maintain a heavy-handed influence on the game for all 48 minutes, this season Russell Westbrook is ensuring George stays involved and engaged on every single possession. Westbrook seems to have that effect on many, but over the past two seasons the Thunder point guard has mentioned on many occasions that one of his jobs is to “make sure that PG stays aggressive”. George addressed that at practice on Monday.

“What I get out of Russ is there’s moments throughout the game where I need that extra push, that extra motivation. Because I mean, he doesn’t get tired,” said George. “I rely and lean on Russ sometimes for that extra little kick, that extra little push and just give that extra burst sometimes.”

- Though Donovan did not say which players, he did acknowledge that a few Thunder players sat out from practice on Monday as they continue to recover from the grueling home-home back-to-back the team played on Friday and Saturday, which included a double-overtime win and a last second loss. There’s another way in which Thunder players are keeping their bodies ready for action, and on game nights many fans might notice the one Steven Adams employs. In the corner behind the Thunder’s bench, Adams often rides a stationary bicycle for a couple minutes right before he’s about to check into the game. On Monday he shared that he’s constantly talking to his teammates on the floor while he’s on the bike. In his mind, he’ll take a little credit when a teammate does something he says and blame the crowd noise when a teammate makes a miscue, despite it being virtually impossible for anyone to hear a word he says. If Adams’ bike time doesn’t exactly keep his mind sharp as a tack, at least he can hit the ground running when he checks back in.