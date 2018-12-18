Quality Offensive Possessions Key to 48-Minute Stability – OU Medicine Game Day Report: OKC at SAC



SACRAMENTO – The chasm between first place and the rest of the league is wide for the Thunder in two crucial defensive categories. The reason they’re so important is because they are the defensive outcome most likely to result in immediate offense. Head Coach Billy Donovan’s club is averaging 10.6 steals per 48 minutes, while the rest of the league ranges from just 5.8 to 9.2 steals per 48. In addition the Thunder is forcing 18.6 turnovers, and the other 29 clubs are stacked up between 12.2 to 17.2.

At over one more steal and over one more forced turnover better than the next closest team makes the Thunder quite the outlier, though its opponent on Wednesday night is also adept at turning defense into offense with their high-octane transition game. As the Thunder squares off with the Sacramento Kings for the third time already in just Oklahoma City’s 30th game, whichever side protects the ball and swipes the ball better will likely emerge victorious.

“When we’re forcing a lot of turnovers, that ignites us on the break, that gets us out going, that allows us to put up points quickly and go on runs,” said Donovan. “The biggest thing is you want to have good, quality offensive possessions because generally those possessions have a positive impact on your team.”

A crucial way in which the Thunder can avoid off-kilter possessions against the Kings is to get all five players on the court feeling comfortable as quickly as possible when they step on the floor. For the starters, that’s always a rhythm phenomenon after the opening minute or so of the game. Reserves have a different challenge, but playmakers who spend time on the court towards the end of the first quarter like Paul George and Dennis Schröder help everyone who is checking into the game get a running start. That includes for Schröder himself, who typically has the shortest wait of all the Thunder bench players before he enters.

“I am usually the one who has been in the longest,” said George of the meshing of bench players into the game at the end of the first and third quarters. “I try to get (Schröder) into the game a little easier instead of coming right in and having to make plays. I try to be assertive especially in that moment, just to make the game flow a little easier for him.”

Watch: Practice Report - Dec. 18

A way in which both George, Schröder – and Russell Westbrook at the start of the game – is to generate some offensive movement and flow early in the shot clock before an actual attack on the rim begins. Getting teammates like Alex Abrines, Patrick Patterson, Hamidou Diallo or Nerlens Noel the feel for the ball for even just a dribble or a pass before they take their first shot of the game can be a major benefit to the rhythm and timing for bench players. In order to keep the scoreboard moving and stay on pace with Sacramento, the Thunder’s reserves have to keep the Kings a step behind.

“(It’s) getting the ball moving a little bit, getting the ball ahead of the defense where you’re trying to create closeouts for those guys, so they can play where someone’s running at them,” said Donovan. “The ball is coming back to Dennis a little bit later a lot of times and allowing him to create once the defense is moving. I need to do a better job of continuing to help those guys evolve and grow out what we’re doing offensively there with that second unit. I thought last night was a step in the right direction.”

“When you watch film you see what went wrong and I think the last couple of games we didn’t move the ball like we’re supposed to,” Schröder added. “Last game we did a great job of it. We just gotta keep improving on it.”

As for a specific key against Sacramento’s offense, it seemed to all come down to one crucial aspect in this one: transition defense. Although it is uncertain whether Kings guard Iman Shumpert will play against the Thunder in this matchup, he’s been a powder keg from behind the arc in the first two meetings this year, scoring 49 points on 18-of-32 shooting including 8 makes from three. It’s not just Shumpert for the Thunder to track, if he plays.

Nemanja Bjelica is a quintessential stretch four who can knock down threes, the familiar face Buddy Hield is a marksman from deep and De’Aaron Fox is the point guard that pushes the pace and sets everyone up. The Thunder’s hands will be full as it tries to avenge two early season losses to the Kings.

“Getting back is really important, getting our defense set is really important,” Donovan explained. “That starts with the offense – taking care of the ball, generating good shots. Tough offensive possessions make it difficult at this level to get back and stop those things.”

NEWS & NOTES

- At the very beginning of the season, it seemed nothing could stop the downhill forays into the lane for Schröder and Nerlens Noel, who connected countless times on lob dunks and easy pick and roll finishes. It took about a month, but opposing teams have gotten enough film on the duo that they are stacking the lane to thwart those passes. Now the Thunder is working on a counter to the counter, and some of that involves getting Schröder to the dotted arc under the free throw line before he makes the choice to take a floater or make a pass.

“People have us in the scouting reports now. We just gotta watch film and go through it in practice, just try to get better,” Schröder said. “A lot is on me too. I just gotta be aggressive first and then look for him.”

“Nerlens is really good with getting to the front of the rim and being able to put the ball up there, but there are times where that’s not open and getting the ball to him a little bit earlier and letting him play in the pocket when he can’t get all the way to the rim,” Donovan explained. “Some of the things those guys have gone through is healthy because it allows those two guys to work together and grow together, which is what we need.”

- While the Thunder’s reserve point guard-center duo is trying to elude the opposition’s scouting report, starting center Steven Adams is trying to sidestep the other team altogether. Over the past few weeks Adams has unveiled his version of the Euro-Step (perhaps the Kiwi-Step?) to get a better angle at the rim.

“A big man is running down the middle of the floor and the ball gets thrown back to him. A lot of times, it can lead to a turnover or a charge. I give Steven a lot of credit for his awareness to be able to step around somebody, because those are really hard plays,” Donovan said. “When the ball gets snapped back to them quickly like that, at that size and at the speed they’re moving, it’s really hard to make an effective play. Steven doing that shows his agility as a player.”

- On Monday afternoon the Thunder picked up the option for the fifth year on Donovan’s contract, for the 2019-20 season. The head man on the bench expressed gratitude to Thunder Chairman Clayton I. Bennett and General Manager and Executive Vice President Sam Presti. After the game against the Bulls, the Thunder’s two leaders said they were happy to hear the news.