With Defensive Shell Intact, Thunder Aims to Defend Everything – OU Medicine Game Day Report: OKC at UTA

SALT LAKE CITY – No NBA team has ever completely put the clamps on its opposition for all 48 minutes, but with defensive discipline, a smart scheme and players who fit all of the trademark requirements, the Thunder’s athletic and intelligent squad has generated the league’s best defense so far this year.

After holding the high-octane Sacramento Kings to just 100.9 points per 100 possessions in the up-tempo matchup in northern California, the Thunder has had two days to prepare for a Utah Jazz team that will be flying into town on the second night of a back-to-back. On the road and in a hostile environment, the Thunder knows it can’t have long lapses in its performance, but that if it sticks to its principles and maintains the integrity of its defense, it will have a chance to keep the winning ways alive.

“With the number of possessions that there’s going to be, there are going to be these moments where teams are going to go on runs. We’re not going to play perfect all the time,” said Head Coach Billy Donovan. “When we (do) the things that we talked about doing at a high level, that’s when we’re at our best.”

Since acquiring Kyle Korver in a trade, the Jazz have shot the ball better from three-point range and are able to better stretch the floor. Shooters like Joe Ingles and Jae Crowder on the wings, who knocked down a combined 9 three-pointers earlier this week against the Golden State Warriors, provide a challenging left hook to complement Utah’s continual right jab of Donovan Mitchell and Ricky Rubio attacking downhill to score themselves or find Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors around the rim.

“We can do a better job of getting back and getting our length into the game a little bit more from behind the line,” said Donovan of the importance of three-point defense tonight.

“They like to shoot transition threes. We’ve got to take care of (Donovan) Mitchell early in the game,” noted point guard Dennis Schröder. “We come out ready and start in the first minute to the end of the game, we’ll be in good shape.”

Overall the Thunder leads the NBA in Defensive Rating, just dipping a toe under 100 points per 100 possessions at 99.9 allowed. Only two other teams have a defensive rating of under 103, and the four teams immediately behind the Thunder are all in the Eastern Conference. Part of the reason for that has been the disruptive nature of the Thunder’s defensive shell, which has produced the most steals (10.5) and most turnovers forced (18.4) per 48 minutes of any team in the league. Yet, in doing so the Thunder have not been taking wild gambles or opening up driving and passing lanes by being out of position. Instead, it has been the focus, discipline and communication that has allowed for players to simply be in the right spot at the right time.

“A lot of it is based off of these guys being in really good positioning and then using their quickness, their speed, their athleticism and their length to be disruptive or to get into passing lanes or to deflect passes,” said Donovan. “That’s been something that you want to be able to do that with at the same time being able to maintain discipline.”

“We know our trap spots. We know our pick and roll defense,” added Steven Adams, the defensive quarterback calling out coverages from the middle. “Everything is going to end with a pick and roll. It’s just the discipline of getting that timing correctly immediately. That’s the biggest emphasis.”

By the numbers, the most disruptive player this season has been Russell Westbrook, who is leading the NBA with 2.7 steals per contest, which would be a career-high by far. Westbrook isn’t jumping passing lanes far out on the perimeter only to get burned on back door cuts. Rather, he’s making those steals by playing in his zone on the back side of the defense, then using his quick-twitch ability, length and ball skills to make deflections and intercept passes.

“Just using my hands, my instincts and just defending,” Westbrook said. “I feel like I can guard every position, any time. That’s what I do.”

All the discussion of the Thunder’s defense, particularly in the halfcourt, becomes moot if the Jazz are allowed to score easily out in transition. In order to prevent that, the Thunder will look to generate high efficiency shots within the flow of the offense – field goal attempts that are often designated within play concepts. When offense breaks down, floor spacing gets off kilter and shots go up haphazardly, that’s when an opposition fast break can rush down like an avalanche.

“It’s one thing to go fast, but it has to be a good shot,” Adams explained. “If you take a shot where not anyone is expecting it, as weird as it seems it’s very tough to get back on the other end.”

NEWS & NOTES

- In the first meeting between the Thunder and Jazz this season, Donovan utilized Adams in a brilliant way against Utah’s rim protector, Gobert. Repeatedly the Thunder got the ball into Adams on the block, which had the effect of occupying Gobert physically while also reducing his effect as a shot blocker. Adams racked up 22 points and helped draw 5 fouls on Gobert. In this re-match, the Thunder wants to similarly engage Gobert down low, but also keep an eye on Adams’ foul situation.

“We need (Adams) to be really smart, and it’s hard because when you’ve got Favors down there, you’ve got Gobert down there, those guys are strong, physical guys and there’s a lot of contact,” said Donovan.

- Terrance Ferguson has taken a major step forward this season on the defensive end, and he has helped the Thunder uphold its defensive integrity in a way it could not last season without Andre Roberson. He’s spoken recently about having calmer feet when defending on and off the ball, allowing him to stay more on balance and be ready for his man’s attacking move. Some of the fouling issues Ferguson had last season have been corrected, like sticking his hand in and getting baited or grabbing going around pick and rolls, but Donovan believes one more step the second year guard can take is to stay down better on pump fakes.

“The stuff last year (Ferguson) has gotten better at, but I think he can get better at shot fake discipline,” said Donovan.

- The Thunder will get Schröder and Raymond Felton back after one game suspensions for walking over along the sideline to play peacemaker in a light scuffle on Monday against the Chicago Bulls. While it won’t be necessary tonight, Donovan and Paul George showed some flexibility and creativity with rotations on Wednesday in Salt Lake City, which ensured that one of George and Westbrook would be on the floor as a primary playmaker at all times.