Determined Mindset, Disciplined Approach Key to Victory – OU Medicine Game Day Report: OKC vs. IND

Styles win fights, as the saying goes, but sometimes it’s not about a certain style itself being better than another. Most times in the NBA, it’s about who lives up to that style the best of its ability.

In a league centered around ball movement, manufacturing three-pointers and taking jump shots, the Thunder has incorporated a few other ways to win on the margins as a part of its playing style. On each given night, including on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers, a key for the Thunder is to generate more field goal attempts than the opposition, which can be done in a variety of ways – on defense, offense and on loose balls. So far this season, Head Coach Billy Donovan’s club has done that, ranking first in the NBA in field goal attempts per game.

“Every team has a formula of how we’ve got to play,” Donovan said. “For us, I think it’s really simple. We’re a really good offensive rebounding team. Well, we’ve got to be a really good defensive rebounding team because it gets us out on the break – we generate the second-most transition points in the league.”

“So if we’re fouling and we’re taking the ball out of the net, we’re not going to be able to play to our strengths. If we’re giving up offensive rebounds, that doesn’t play to our strengths,” Donovan continued.

The Pacers, meanwhile, come into the game having attempted the fourth-fewest field goals in the entire league, including the second-fewest three-pointers, yet Indiana shoots the fourth-best percentage from the field and fifth-best mark from behind the arc. It’s a clash of speeds, or lack thereof, that will determine the outcome at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Will the Thunder get bogged down by Indiana’s post-ups and creeping pace? Or will Donovan’s club be able to keep the game loose and drive it into the open floor?

“It’s our model. You have to play with how and what the identity of your team is,” Donovan noted. “We’ve got, in my opinion, the fastest, most explosive point guard in the NBA. We gotta play in transition. We gotta get out, because when he gets downhill a lot of good things happen for us. We get to the free-throw line, we get layups, we get open 3-point shots, we get fouled. So we want to be able do that. We’ve talked about all year long trying to play with a quicker, a faster pace.”

As the Thunder learned in Indiana just two weeks ago, a game that seems to be played to a certain tempo can suddenly shift in the opposite direction in just a small matter of time. After playing one of perhaps its best halves of basketball all season over the first 24 minutes in Indiana, the Thunder didn’t have the requisite punch in the second half on some back-to-back legs to prevent the Pacers from making it a halfcourt contest. In the third quarter and then in the closing minutes of the fourth the Thunder struggled to defend without fouling, to deny post up scores and most critically, to box out in the closing seconds.

“When you get to this point and time in the season where it can be a three or four-minute stretch, or a few possessions, where it can alter the outcome of a game. And it could be in the first or second quarter,” Donovan said.

All of those little things that the Thunder must do stem from one key factor – energy. On Monday in Memphis, the team clearly did not perform at a level that it internally deemed acceptable, leaving itself vulnerable for an upset. As the Thunder course corrects back at home for the first of five straight in Oklahoma City, there’s a chance to rebuild that consistency that was there back in January and February and breathe some major life into the final three weeks of the season.

“The group knows what we have to do, and there’s clarity in what we need to do, and we’ve just got to do it on a higher level,” Donovan said.

- While the sheer number of passes the Thunder makes in a possession aren’t always critical to the team’s internal evaluations, the types of shots that the Thunder gets on each trip down court were vital to the postgame assessment of the Memphis loss heading into the Indiana game. Most players in the NBA shoot a higher percentage on catch-and-shoot jump shot attempts than on jump shots off the dribble, and for the season the Thunder has attempted 25.5 catch-and-shoot jumpers per game, including 22.6 catch-and-shoot three-pointers per night. Both of those numbers are right in the middle of the pack league-wide, but the Thunder has shot just 35.7 percent on those catch-and-shoot threes for the season, compared to the month of January, when it shot 41.8 percent on those same shots.

“One of the things we do keep track of are like the ability to create catch-and-shoot situations,” said Donovan. “Sometimes when you have a player like Russell, Dennis or Paul, those guys that can handle the ball on the break, sometimes they have the ability to get into the teeth of the defense right away and force help and create catch-and-shoot situations. That’s why I never really looked at the number of passes totally, but I do think when you’re creating more catch-and-shoot situations, you have a chance of shooting a higher percentage.”

- One area where the Thunder can also help itself against the Pacers is by not fouling, particularly by not leaping on pump fakes or on post ups by Myles Turner or Domas Sabonis around the rim. Away from the ball, in the back court, late in the shot clock and in non-scoring situations, the Thunder also has to be extra careful to not commit unnecessary fouls that get the team into the bonus early. Not only can it lead to opponents like Indiana taking more free throws, but it also compromises the defense’s ability to play with physicality – a compounding problem that can make entire quarters a war of attrition.