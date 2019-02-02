Boxing Out, Defensive Rebounding Critical Against Heat – OU Medicine Game Day Report: OKC at MIA



Broadcast Information

Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. CT

7:00 p.m. CT Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Fox Sports Oklahoma Radio: WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

MIAMI – At this point in the season, the late January malaise can turn into February doldrums as some teams limp towards the All-Star Break. Not the Thunder. With just two weeks and seven games left before every NBA team gets a week off to rest and recuperate, the Thunder is trending the opposite direction.

Winners of six straight games, the 32-18 Thunder shook off a rough patch in mid-January and is hitting its stride as a group as it continues its final extended East Coast road trip of the season. After knocking off the Magic in a come-from-behind victory in Orlando on Tuesday, the Thunder now takes on the 24-25 Miami Heat, who dropped a game at home on Wednesday to the Chicago Bulls.

Regardless of records and current run of play, this game will all be about how the Thunder plays, and whether it brings its defense (currently holding a 103.0 rating, third-best in the NBA) and can score efficiently against the Heat, who rank 8th in that same category. The Thunder’s offense hummed against the Magic, but it must play with physicality, tempo and aggressiveness against Miami.

“We really defended at a high level and shared the ball on offense,” said forward Abdel Nader, referencing the Thunder’s 25 assists and 53.8 percent shooting against Orlando. “Anytime the stat sheet looks like that, we’ve played the right way.”

The major concern for the Thunder heading into Friday’s clash with the Heat is on the glass, where Miami ranks 3rd in offensive rebounds per 48 minutes, and 4th in offensive rebound rate. This season, the Thunder hasn’t always been able to corral those loose balls, particularly off of three-point attempts.

The Heat is shooting 35.4 percent from three-point range but score 33.2 percent of its points on three-pointers, the fourth-highest in the NBA. With all of those potential long rebounds flying around, the Thunder will have to hone in on trying to grab at least 80 percent of the boards.

“We gotta do a good job rebounding the ball. It’s been a challenge for us,” Donovan noted. “The last 10 games, part of the reason why our defense hasn’t been at the level that it was previously has been because of our rebounding. We’ve been inconsistent there and we’ve gotta try to be more consistent, (especially) with the way (Miami’s) front court and even on the wings can go in there and offensive rebound.”

“That’s an area we’ve been struggling with a little bit, just finishing possessions and getting that defensive rebound so we can push the outlet and start our offense,” Nader added. “That’s something we’ve addressed and something we’re going to handle. Hopefully we can change it the next couple games.”

Over the last few games, the Thunder has changed up the rotations a bit to keep some combination of at least two of Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Steven Adams and Dennis Schröder on the floor at all times, giving the team multiple playmaking options to keep the opposition guessing. The Heat, who may play some zone defense and pressure off of in-bounds plays, will certainly force the Thunder to play with toughness and force.

The opposition, game flow and circumstances will all determine minutes and who gets to be on the floor, but every man must be ready to perform. Heading into the Miami game, Head Coach Billy Donovan has one more player at his disposal to work with – Alex Abrines. The shooting guard made his return to the rotation on Tuesday against Orlando after missing 17 games, and will likely be in the mix once again for playing time, giving the Thunder 13 players who have all seen significant minutes this year.

“The more guys we can keep engaged, the better it is for our team,” said Donovan.

“I’m happy Alex is back. He’s a great asset to us and I think it would be fun playing together,” added Nader. Maybe me and him can get on the court together at the same time and build some chemistry together.”

The return of Abrines gives the Thunder yet another viable wing option to provide depth or his own unique punch to the group. Alongside Nader, there’s also Hamidou Diallo and Tim Luwawu-Cabarrot in position to back up Terrance Ferguson and Paul George on the perimeter. While Donovan likely won’t be able to play 11 or 12 guys in every game, there’s both understanding and acceptance on this Thunder squad that playing time must be earned. When a teammate is down, everyone is there to support and when another rises to perform at a high level, there’s team-wide celebration.

“Any locker room you’re in, if you’re a younger player trying to build a name for yourself, it’s always going to be competitive,” Nader noted before explaining the internal dynamic of the Thunder culture. “It’s a really special group of guys. I don’t think I’ve had a team where everybody is just on the same page, everybody loves each other, there’s no hostility. We just all have one common goal, and that’s to win.”

NEWS & NOTES

- Both Steven Adams and Terrance Ferguson participated fully at practice on Thursday in Miami, but their statuses for the game against the Heat will be updated on Friday afternoon.

- Abrines played six minutes on Tuesday and scored 3 points, knocking down one of his two three-point attempts, while also grabbing a rebound. It will obviously be an ongoing process to get Abrines back into the mix and into full game shape, but the coaching staff and the Spanish sharpshooter are both hoping to keep making strides forward.