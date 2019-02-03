Need for Stamina & Speed on Super Bowl Sunday – OU Medicine Game Day Report: OKC at BOS



Broadcast Information

Tip-off: 1:00 p.m. CT

1:00 p.m. CT Television: ABC

ABC Radio: WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

BOSTON – There’s the initial defense right out top. There’s the communication, the positioning, the helpside support and most importantly, the second and third efforts to get back in front of the ball. On any given defensive possession, the Thunder and all other 29 NBA teams have so much to do that even if the job is done as well as can possibly be done, it’s likely that the defense will give up around 100 points in a game. That’s just how good these NBA players are.

So far this season the Thunder has the third-best defensive rating in the league, allowing 102.9 points per 100 possessions. The reason Head Coach Billy Donovan’s club has been able to put itself at the top of the pack is its ability to do all of the aforementioned things at the same time. In an NBA, national TV sized appetizer to Super Bowl Sunday against the Boston Celtics, the Thunder will have to cover all of its bases for the full 48 minutes.

“You gotta have the urgency and you gotta have the stamina to kind of stick with it,” said Donovan.

Defending Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Gordon Hayward and Jason Tatum all at once is no easy feat, not to mention the supercharged role players like Marcus Smart, Marcus Morris, Terry Rozier and Jaylen Brown who can all hurt the opposition in various ways. This season, the Thunder has stood and delivered against those types of challenges.

“The defensive intensity we have in all the games, it’s just incredible,” added point guard Dennis Schröder. “Our unit is so competitive and our identity is to get stops, get out and run.”

Offensively, the Thunder will have its work cut out as well particularly given that Boston actually ranks 2nd in the NBA in defensive rating, one spot ahead of Oklahoma City. In order to do itself a favor offensively, the Thunder will need to attack before Boston can get its defense set. By attacking early in the shot clock and creating transition opportunities out of both missed and made shots, along with steals, the Thunder can create advantage situations and start carving out driving lanes to the deep paint. That’s where Russell Westbrook excels, and has provided so much value to his team throughout his career.

“Those first six seconds, it’s how quickly you can get into spots and get the floor spaced correctly where guys – Russell, Paul, Dennis, whoever it may be – can make some plays,” said Donovan. “(Westbrook) is such a force coming down the floor to the rim you have to account for him or you’re just going to give up layups. What happens is Paul is running the floor well, Jerami is running well, Steven is running well, so sometimes those spray-out passes are open for Russell to make.”

“If you keep attacking the paint, it opens up a lot of things – outside, three’s, fouls. It creates a good rhythm for us,” said Westbrook.

The Thunder has a chance to run it’s 7-game win streak up to 8 and completing sweeps on back-to-back Eastern Conference road trips. With a win, the Thunder could rack up its fifth-straight road win and move to 34-18 on the year, inching itself towards threatening the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets for the top two spots in the Western Conference.

A win would also create more separation in its current position – the third seed – with just 4 games separating seeds 4 through 8 in the conference standings and a trio of teams lurking just outside the playoff race.

“We’ve gotta keep it up. The West is so competitive. We can’t have any slippage. That’s how we look at it,” said George. “There’s no room for us to take steps backwards. One loss could shift and definitely landscape seeding and everything. We’re focused. We know where we want to be. We know where we want to get to.”

NEWS & NOTES

- Westbrook passed Derek Harper for 24th all-time in the NBA in assists. He stands at 6,581 for his career, 130 behind Kevin Johnson who is in 23rd place. Based on Westbrook’s current assist production rate, he’ll have a chance to pass Mugsy Bogues and threaten Rajon Rondo and Deron Williams as well on the all-time list.

- George is continuing his torrid run of play and comes into Boston off of a 43-point effort in Miami, bolstered by 10-of-16 shooting from the three-point line – a career-high and Oklahoma City-era Thunder record. The MVP candidate got the job done against Miami against all sorts of defenses and with different defenders in his face. Whether it was man to man, zone or an aggressive trap to prevent George from being the one who scored, the 6-time All-Star just kept making the right play.

“They started jumping PG, trying to get the ball out of his hands. Rightly so. That’s a great decision. Especially from tonight,” quipped Adams after the win in Miami. “What a guy.”

“Paul just plays. He’s a willing passer. He makes the right reads and right decisions,” added Donovan. “When he gets it going like that, with his size, his length and his ballhandling ability, he becomes very difficult to prevent getting shots off.”