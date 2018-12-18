Aggressive and Disciplined Thunder Takes on Bulls – OU Medicine Game Day Report: OKC vs. CHI



Broadcast Information

Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. CT

7:00 p.m. CT Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Fox Sports Oklahoma Radio: WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

A grueling week of Western Conference showdowns ended on Saturday night as the Thunder took care of business on the second night of a back-to-back against the LA Clippers. After a Sunday off to reset, tonight marks the start of a new week and new challenges for the Thunder to accept head on.

The first comes in the form of the Chicago Bulls, who surprisingly put the Thunder’s defense to work up in the Windy City just over a week ago. In the pair of games the Thunder has had at Chesapeake Energy Arena since then, the defense has been incredible. Relying on the backing of its home crowd and entering the building with a level of focus, discipline and intentional aggressiveness allows the Thunder’s defense to play fast, free and, most importantly, incredibly well.

“When we rotate and are in the right spots, we shrink the floor, we make the game easy defensively,” said forward Paul George. “We cause guys that aren’t necessarily play-makers to make plays.”

Against the Clippers the Thunder forced 26 turnovers, and while Head Coach Billy Donovan’s club doesn’t go into tonight’s matchup looking to force Kris Dunn, Justin Holiday or Lauri Markkanen into making a specific number of mistakes it does want to be disruptive. If the Thunder can take Chicago out of its offense early, it will both eliminate the chances of the Bulls catching a rhythm and also minimize the chance that contested jump shots will drop late in the game.

The other added impact is the fast break, open floor opportunities Thunder stops can generate for Russell Westbrook and company. As long as Westbrook and the Thunder are staying in attack mode in transition, good things are bound to happen beyond just layups. Continued runs to the rim can wear out a defense and can also generate second chance points for Steven Adams or kick out threes for George.

1-on-1: Alex Abrines

“We need (Westbrook) pushing the ball with pace, we need him playing defense at a really high level,” said Donovan. “Regardless of how he’s shooting, I think his fingerprints are always all over the game.”

“When (Westbrook) is playing downhill, that’s really good for us,” added Donovan. “Looking at our numbers in terms of the deep paint, when our numbers are really good that means he’s there a lot. Even if he’s not making some of those shots, it opens up offensive rebounding.”

While the win on Saturday was a nice way to bounce back from a tough road trip, and of course the Thunder would like to exact some payback to the Bulls for their last second victory in Chicago, the team understands that it must come into this game with a clear mind. There’s 48 minutes laying right out in front of Donovan’s club, and each minute, each possession must be played with the levels of discipline and aggression that have made the Thunder special this season.

“Each game is a battle of its own,” said George. “Each game is a chance for us to grow, not one game is bigger than another.”

SHOOTAROUND NOTES

- The last time the Bulls and Thunder met, Chicago was able to get out into the open floor and score 19 fast break points in addition to making 12 three-point attempts. Both facts have been on the forefront of the minds of Thunder players and coaches, and the team will key keyed in on talking through cross-matches and transition attacks by Chicago tonight.

“Just a sense of urgency closing out to the three-point line. We know they like to get a lot of three-pointers up and run out in transition,” said Grant. “Communication is big for us, especially running back in transition.”

- The Thunder is 11-3 at home this season, and is poised to keep that trend going before heading back out on the road again to the west coast this week. In order to do that, and avoid losing to the same team twice, the team is ready to bring the type of tough, resilient and ferocious mentality that is required to take care of business at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

“A lot of communication, physicality, being physical with the other team and moving around,” Grant said of the Thunder’s ideal defense tonight against the Bulls. “We definitely owe them one tonight so we’re going to come out and play like that.”

Watch: Game Preview

NEWS & NOTES

- To end Saturday night’s game, George received an inbounds pass and then was immediately double teamed down near the baseline. With swarming arms harassing his air space, George might have been harangued into committing a turnover. Instead he coolly found a seam in the defense and dropped a pass off to Jerami Grant for a massive slam dunk. All season long, opponents have tried to put two defenders on George to force the ball out of his hands. The perennial All-Star, who is averaging 4.3 assists per game, has obliged by making the right play nearly every time and carving up the defense to create an open shot for a teammate.

“I’m fine being trapped,” George explained. “Honestly, I think that’s the easiest way for me to get myself going, because I make those plays early. And we burn them. We hurt them on those plays. They can’t trap me more. I just put two on the ball and find an open guy.”

“Flashing, giving them an outlet is big for us because they don’t like to trap after that,” Grant noted.

- On the receiving end it’s typically a player like Grant who benefits. The rangy, Swiss Army Knife of a forward has done just about everything for the Thunder this season. He’s made the next pass if he doesn’t have an open shot, making 1.1 assists per game this season, but he’s also finished well in traffic (11.8 points per game this year) and knocked down open three-pointers (37.1 percent) when called upon. A good number the opportunities that Grant gets come from when he’s playing on the baseline or in the corner, but the Thunder is still using him as a screen and roll man, either all the way to the rim for lobs or on a short roll that stops around the free throw line, allowing Grant to assess and attack.