Full Tilt: Thunder Bringing It All in Game No. 82 – OU Medicine Game Day Report: OKC at MIL



Broadcast Information

Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. CT

7:00 p.m. CT Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Fox Sports Oklahoma Radio: WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

MILWAUKEE – The Thunder desperately wants this game. Seeding is on the line, with the chance to clinch the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference or drop to either seventh or eighth depending on what the rival LA Clippers and San Antonio Spurs do in their games tonight.

The Milwaukee Bucks are locked into the Eastern Conference’s number one seed. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Malcolm Brogdon, Brook Lopez, Nikola Mirotic, Tony Snell, Pau Gasol, and Donte DiVincenzo are all currently listed as out for the Bucks tonight. The next men up will still surely bring a competitive spirit and talent of their own, and the other starters in Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe will be fighting to keep momentum alive heading into the postseason.

For the Thunder, it can only focus on itself and finishing this home-road back to back as strong as it possibly can. After a 3 a.m. arrival in Milwaukee after Paul George’s unbelievable game-winner against Houston, the Thunder has tried to rest up and be as fresh as possible for tonght’s battle in Game #82.

“The game is hard enough as it is,” said center Steven Adams. “You don’t need to add more stress by thinking about something that is out of your control.”

“We got to finish this season off. It’s on us regardless of what they do over there, who’s playing, who’s in, who’s out,” George echoed. “It’s about our approach, and that approach starts now.”

After dropping 14 out of 21 games during a downturn after the All-Star Break, the Thunder is resurgent, ripping off four straight victories over the last week to get back into a flow. Progress is never a straight line in the NBA, and for the Thunder it took some growing pains to understand its weaknesses and how it would need to remedy them.

“It’s just like this continuous progression. From the start of the season, teams are a certain way. They evolve throughout a season,” Adams said. “It’s ramping up the progression for ourselves, sticking to our identity, which is defense and trying to convert on our defense.”

One area that the Thunder has addressed is it’s pick and roll defense and how it scrambles out of that to generate defensive stops. The first step is squaring up to the basketball and not allowing straight line drives against an open stance. If opponents are forced to put the ball on the ground and change directions, it gives the Thunder more time to recover defensively. In the inevitable case of a breakdown, the Thunder also aims to communicate better in rotation situations so that two players don’t rush to the same opponent and leave one open.

“We go through their plays, we anticipate what play they run, we kind of know what their play is,” Adams began to explain. “If there’s a break down, and you just have to make a rotation out of just like an individual and what he’s reading and you have to just go, that’s what we call a scramble. It’s not written down or anything. It’s just instinct from there.”

Those innate effort plays that have been the hallmark of Thunder basketball over the last 11 seasons will need to be prominent in tonight’s battle with the Bucks. The Thunder’s game Tuesday night didn’t begin until after 8:30 p.m. CT, and with tonight’s normal 7 p.m. tipoff in Milwaukee, the Thunder will be finishing up its second game in less than 24 hours. Energy will be the most highly prized resource on the floor, and Donovan will have to be ready to utilize his team’s depth and veteran savvy. There’s a lot riding on the outcome tonight, but the Thunder knows that win or loss, it’s about playing at a high level at the right time of the year.

“For us, it’s just about getting the best seed possible and really, can we build off these last four games going in to the final game of the year?” Donovan said. “We need everybody to step up and come ready. We need to keep capturing playing well. That's the biggest thing for me."

“All in. Last game of the year,” George said.

NEWS & NOTES

- Heading into the last game of the regular season, it’s appropriate to take time to recognize a player who made a significant leap this year. That’s Jerami Grant. The long and limber forward is averaging a career-best 13.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from 3-point range. He’s shot a career-best 70.8 percent from the free throw line and is also adding 1.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per night. The fifth-year forward has been a major boost to the Thunder’s overall identity this season.

“What made (Grant) that way is just like his confidence, honestly. That’s what helped our team. It’s his confidence on the defensive side and offensive side,” Adams reviewed. “He was given more opportunity and you rise up to the challenge.”

- While Grant’s play served as a new dynamic for the team, there was an actual new addition to the group that made a massive impact this season too. That was point guard Dennis Schröder, in his sixth season, accepting a role off the bench and averaging 15.3 points and 4.1 assists per game. Defensively, Schröder has gotten back towards his reputation as a ball-hawk that he earned in his first years in Atlanta. Physical, attacking defense is a staple of Thunder basketball and Schröder has fit in well in that regard.