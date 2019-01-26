Battle Against the Best: Thunder to Face League-Leading Bucks – OU Medicine Game Day Report: OKC vs. MIL



Tip-off: 5:00 p.m. CT

5:00 p.m. CT Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Fox Sports Oklahoma Radio: WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

When the Milwaukee Bucks drafted forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, he was already in some ways different than anyone the NBA had ever seen. As his skill set, scoring ability and tenacity has grown over the years, Antetokounmpo has only opened up more eyes to the possibilities of what a basketball player can be.

On Sunday when the Thunder takes on Milwaukee, who lead the NBA with a 35-12 (.745) record and a plus-10.0 scoring differential, Head Coach Billy Donovan will need to have his squad ready to face some novel concepts. Sure, attacking the deep paint with slashing drives or launching three-pointers from every position on the floor isn’t new, but with Antetokounmpo’s ballhandling, driving and passing ability and with the size the Bucks have at the point guard, shooting guard and small forward position, Milwaukee can throw some different offensive looks at its opposition.

“They can run pick and rolls with a guard - a 4-1, 4-2, 4-3 pick and roll,” Adams explained. “A point guard being in a pick and roll with a big is not really seen in the league. Obviously that’s a big advantage there.”

“It makes the rotation of that a lot more difficult. It’s way easier if you can clog the paint. You know what Giannis wants to do,” Adams continued. “Since they have shooters, there’s a lot more space that you have to cover.”

Not only do the Bucks have the 5th-best offensive rating in the league (111.0), they are the only team to have a top 5 defensive rating as well. In fact, with the Thunder’s defense slipping a bit over the past few weeks, Milwaukee now holds the league-lead for defensive rating at 101.8 points allowed per 100 possessions. Part of the reason is the incredible length the Bucks have at every spot on the floor. The Thunder will have to be physical, focused and selfless with the ball all game long.

“The last 8-10 games we’ve continued to grow and get better offensively,” said Donovan. “We need to get out in transition, which is what we always want to do. We want to try to play fast with some pace and tempo. As the possession unfolds, still try to put pressure at the basket, pressure at the rim, read the defense and make the extra pass.”

“What you’re looking at is what you’re doing on both ends of the floor being sustainable against the best teams in the league. If we’re moving the ball like we have, that’s sustainable. The shots we’re generating, those are good shots. That’s sustainable.”

“Just staying as consistent as possible is the most important thing for us,” said forward Abdel Nader.

Down low, the Thunder will have to contend with a Bucks team that ranks first in the NBA in rebounding (49.0), fourth in shooting overall (48 percent) and third in points in the paint (54.4) per 48 minutes. With the Bucks’ length and size in the form of Antetokuonmpo and Brook Lopez, Thunder center Steven Adams, along with help-side defenders like Jerami Grant and Paul George will have to cover up the bucket and seal off the glass.

Adams will be a critical performer in this one, and he’s coming off yet another impressive performance as he scored 20 points and added 13 rebounds on Thursday against New Orleans. That was Adams’ 20th double-double of the season, already the second most in his career just 48 games into the season. While he didn’t get voted into the All-Star Game as a starter, he is still definitely in the running for a spot on the team. Adams finished 6th in fan voting for frontcourt players and 7th among players with a final rank of 7th in overall voting.

“I don't really think there is anyone else stronger than (Adams) in the league,” Westbrook stated.

“The world, the league, (Adams’) competition, they all respect what he brings to the table,” George noted. “Steven is a two-way big man. He’s going to play on offense and defense. Teams respect his ability to do everything… His opponents, guys and teams we go up against, they know how much they have to scout for Steven, as much as they have to scout for us.”

“It does not surprise me one bit the recognition that Steven gets from his peers because when you play against that guy, you understand how much he impacts the game,” Donovan added. “A lot of things that he does, statistically you cannot really measure.”

- On Thursday against the Pelicans, Westbrook completed a 23-point, 17-rebound, 16-assist triple-double in just 18:56, the fastest of the season and the third fastest of his career. The game also marked Westbrook’s sixth career 15-15-15 game, and the Thunder is now 6-0 in those games. It was also his third game this season with 20-15-15, the most in a season since Wilt Chamberlain in 1967-68. Westbrook has his hands in every aspect of the game, continually making plays for his team in each facet. During the Thunder’s four-game win streak, Westbrook is averaging 22.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 11.3 assists, as well as just 3.8 three-point attempts per game. The Thunder is 16-4 when he attempts 4 or fewer threes, in part because that means Westbrook is able to get to the paint instead.

“What makes (Westbrook) such a great player and what allows him to do what he does is he impacts the game in so many different ways,” said Donovan, before listing his point guard’s strengths. “He can do it through rebounding. He can do it through defense. He can do it through assists. He can do it through getting out in transition.”

“(Westbrook’s energy) definitely rubs off from every guy on the floor and to every guy down the bench. He’s always the same Russell Westbrook he’s always been,” added Nader. “He’s always had the same energy level. It’s been a blast learning from him this year.”

- While he didn’t have a hot night shooting the ball against New Orleans, Nader did bring the house down with a ferocious baseline drive and two-handed slam dunk against the Pelicans. Immediately after, Nader presented his teammates on the bench his signature double bicep flex celebration, which brought on some laughter but also some continued respect. So far this season in 30 games, Nader is shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from the three-point line, scoring both off the dribble and on the catch. While the Thunder still awaits a potential return to the rotation from