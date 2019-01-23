Ready to Roll: Thunder and Blazers to Meet on Back-to-Back Clash – OU Medicine Game Day Report: OKC vs. POR



Broadcast Information

Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. CT

7:00 p.m. CT Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Fox Sports Oklahoma Radio: WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

The Thunder got a head start, landing from the East Coast after a three-hour flight from Newark to Oklahoma City. Portland came in over the Rockies from the west, on an hour and 45-minute flight from Salt Lake City.

Both teams had dispatched of their Monday foes and before the planes had even left the earth’s surface, the Thunder at least had already put its 127-109 victory over the New York Knicks in the rearview mirror. That mentality was required in order to put its Tuesday battle with the Blazers front and center.

“It’s very important. Get ready to go right now, turn the page,” said Russell Westbrook in the visitor’s locker room inside Madison Square Garden. “(Portland is) a tough team and we have to make sure we’re ready to go.”

Every game will make a difference in the final tally that determines playoff status and seeding, but tonight’s contest certainly has a heightened level of intrigue. As Northwest Division foes there’s already plenty of familiarity between the Thunder and Blazers, but this game is also a chance for the Thunder to create some separation in the standings, where these two squads are locked in a virtual tie for third place, just 4.5 games back from first place in the Western Conference.

In order to get the job done, the Thunder’s defense will have to perform at a higher level than it has lately, and much more like the effort that produced a 111-109 victory in Portland on Jan. 4.

“We just got to keep improving on that, trying to be a defense-first team,” said guard Dennis Schröder. “When we do that, getting stops, run on the offensive end, that’s what we do and we have to stick to that.”

As Schröder noted, the way the Thunder defends in this game will be crucial, and that starts with stopping the ball at the point of attack. If Westbrook and Schröder can combine with Steven Adams and Nerlens Noel to clog up the Blazers’ pick-and-roll actions with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum at the helm, the Thunder could be in business.

From there, the Thunder can get out and run and if the past eight games are any indication, also kick out for some three-point opportunities. Since returning home from that win in Portland, the Thunder has shot 40.9 percent from behind the arc, making 10-or-more three-pointers from deep in 7 of those games despite making 9 or fewer in 11 of the previous 12 games.

The Thunder certainly doesn’t rely on its three-point marksmanship, but the offense can be more dynamic if those shots are falling, particularly against a Blazers club that will be looking for three-pointers.

“(Three-point shooting) just opens up everything. It opens up our attack, opens up the paint and allows us to play at the rim,” said forward Paul George. “If we get easy and open looks, we’re going to take them.”

One player who got going from distance in the win over the Knicks was Schröder, who made 4 total threes, including his first 3 attempts. The Thunder’s second unit has been a bit up and down this season, but often when Schröder can get going early, that pays major dividends for the rest of the reserves. That dynamic will be vital against a fully-healthy Blazers team that has shooting, playmaking and some physicality in its second unit.

“(Schröder is) the leader of that second group. It allows him to get comfortable and find his shot, so when myself and Russ are off the floor he feels that he’s in a good spot and a good place,” said George.

“It’s bigtime because it makes our offense run smoother,” forward Abdel Nader added, when asked about Schröder’s early shotmaking. “Guys have to respect (Schröder) more shooting. They can’t go under on the pick and rolls. The defense, our energy just picks up.”

In many ways, it has been a sign of Paul George’s continued evolution to see the way he and Westbrook have both helped to get Schröder going in the first and third quarters of games. Schröder has a unique role – he plays with both Westbrook and George for a few minutes, then with just George and some reserves, then at the start of the second quarter, with only reserves for a few minutes.

In order for Schröder to be able to adapt to all of that changing personnel around him, he must get into a flow, and that’s what George has been assisting with lately, attempting to find Schröder in catch-and-shoot situations like he did early in New York.

“I’m just older, more experienced,” said George. “I kind of just understand the game a little more and I’ve been with this group a little longer now. Everything is just coming together.”

NEWS & NOTES

- Adams’ role will be one to watch in tonight’s game, as the Blazers’ use of Jusuf Nurkic is one of the key scoring mechanisms in Portland coach Terry Stotts’ arsenal. Adams’ job is difficult. He has to stop Lillard and McCollum coming off screens, hold tight until the guards come back around to get in front and then retreat back to Nurkic to prevent a lob or a pocket pass for a layup. On the other end of the floor, Adams will need to continue his productive streak – he’s scored in double figures in 8 straight games, shooting above 60 percent in each contest.

“Each year (Adams) gets better and better in different aspects of his game. Definitely this year he’s playing at an All-Star level,” said Westbrook. “I know and guys around the league know that and the coaches as well. He’s been doing a great job.”

“(Adams) on the post, him on the roll, him defensively, there’s really no weakness in his game,” George added. “We all notice him offensively, notice what he’s bringing offensively. The biggest thing is that he’s noticing it offensively.”

- After yet another net-blistering shooting performance on Monday afternoon, Terrance Ferguson is now shooting 50 percent from three-point range in the month of January and 38.6 percent from behind the arc overall. While he didn’t get off to a good shooting start to the season, Ferguson’s continued development into a high-level “three-and-D” performer is a perfect example of the faith and trust that exists in the Thunder locker room, along with the organization’s dedication to process and player development.

“I see the same Terrance. He’s shooting the same shots,” Westbrook said. “He’s just continuing to do the same thing. We stay confident, keep trusting him and that’s it.”