Ready and Conditioned for Blue & White

If there’s a scoreboard, there’s going to be a competition.

Over the past 10 years in Oklahoma City, the Thunder has always prioritized cultivating an environment where the competitive juices can flow and players amplify one another’s talents by giving it their all each day. That’s what’s been happening thus far in U.S. Cellular Training Camp, and the plan is for that energy to spill over onto the floor at the annual Blue & White Scrimmage on Sunday afternoon.

“We’re going to get after it tomorrow,” new point guard Dennis Schröder grinned.

“We’ve just got to compete out there and try to get better, let the fans see how we worked this week and how good we are,” added Schröder, who was known for his competitive streak in Germany and with the Atlanta Hawks.

In order to be in prime physical shape, not just for 48 minutes of scrimmaging on Sunday at Chesapeake Energy Arena, but for a full season of up-tempo basketball that begins in less than three weeks, Head Coach Billy Donovan is putting his players to the test. Over the past week of training camp, filled with two-a-day practice sessions, the Thunder has rarely been still. High-paced action, including mostly full court 5-on-5 work has been the primary driver of Donovan’s daily script.

“You got to practice getting up and down the floor,” Donovan explained. “It sounds good to want to run. It’s a lot more challenging physically to do it. That’s a big part of what we’ve been trying to do is help these guys with their conditioning and the stamina to be able to play at a faster paced tempo, style.”

Through all the running and conditioning-focused play, Donovan has been working with his players to mentally run through their responsibilities in a variety of situations. Guarding the post, stagger screens, single screens, splits, transition and everything in between are all crucial elements that go into executing a defensive gameplan. Then the Thunder has to turn around and be equally quick and focused on the offensive end.

Those in attendance on Sunday, and watching the livestream on the Thunder Mobile App will get to see just how far along the team has gotten on their duties thus far, with the knowledge that there are still four preseason games and another week of practice before the season opener. As for the action itself, Donovan confirmed that he has a plan for the full 48-minute scrimmage but didn’t disclose it all just yet.

“We’ll move teams around, we’ll move different players around. We’ll see at the half where guys are at physically,” Donovan said. “I think going up and down like we have, they’ve at least done this before, but it’s just another opportunity for us to try to continue to get better.

Watch: Saturday At Training Camp

News & Notes

- A certainty for the scrimmage on Sunday is that Russell Westbrook (knee) and Andre Roberson (knee) will not play. After suffering back spasms this week, it is unclear at this time whether Alex Abrines will participate, though Nerlens Noel did return to practice on Saturday and should be good to go after missing a day with a foot sprain.

- With Westbrook out, it is highly probable that the first team point guard duties will go to Schröder, who has already impressed teammates and coaches by his penchant for getting around his man, into the lane and attacking straight towards the help defender in the lane. That fearless approach helps generate openings for teammates. It’s something he has in common with the Thunder’s perennial All-Star, Russell Westbrook.

“They’re coming at the big and they’re engaging the big,” Donovan said of Schröder and Westbrook’s downhill style. “So sometimes if the big is trying to go back to his own man, he’s a little bit nervous because if he leaves too early he’s going to give up a straight-line drive to the basket. If he stays too long, it’s a pocket pass or a lob.”

- Schröder has gotten the chance to work alongside Steven Adams in pick-and-roll, and has been blown away by the Thunder big man’s selflessness, skill and most notably, his pure strength.

“Steven is, first, the strongest guy I’ve ever met in basketball,” Schröder said. “He sticks to the screen. He’s not lazy with it. He just tries to screen my man so I can get open. I think that’s unselfish when he gets my man.”

“He’s making a big difference,” Schröder added. “We’re going to continue to work on it, but I think we’re getting to the right direction.”

- Donovan and Adams can often be seen at practice having lively, animated conversations about some of the more detailed minutiae of the game. The Thunder head coach is a known game film buff, pouring over hours of video. Adams is equally concerned with being 100 percent aware of himself, his teammates and the spacing on the court. It would be quite the treat to be a fly on the wall when those two basketball minds got together in a room, but Donovan revealed some topics that they cover.

“A lot of times he’s behind the defense, so just getting terminology clarified, communication of when we have to trade off or switch or x-cut,” Donovan listed. “What helps him best terminology-wise, what kind of calls and terminology would allow him to react quicker. So we just basically talk about different dilemmas or binds or compromising situations you’re in on the court where he’s involved and how he can plug things off and what would help him do that.”

- Earlier in camp, when discussing Hamidou Diallo, Donovan said that a huge key will be his understanding of when to drive, pass or shoot, and being able to make those decisions quickly. The Thunder has another remarkable athlete, albeit with one more year of experience in the NBA for Diallo to look to as a template. Terrance Ferguson spent his whole rookie year learning the ropes, and now the coaching staff has an idea of where they like him best on the floor.