Make or Miss: Thunder Needs Scoring to Avoid Elimination – OU Medicine Game Day Report: OKC at POR Game 5



Broadcast Information

Tip-off: 9:30 p.m. CT

9:30 p.m. CT Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Fox Sports Oklahoma Radio: WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

PORTLAND – At this stage in a playoff series, there are few wholesale changes remaining to be made. Going into a fifth game between two division rivals that played four times in the regular season, there are no mysteries remaining. Both the Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers’ coaching staffs know one another’s plays and options.

Now, it’s all about execution and whether the ball goes in the basket, and for whom. In Game 5 in Portland, the Thunder must do both of those things at a higher level than its foe or else it’s postseason hopes will be dashed for good in 2018-19.

“All we can really do right now is watch the film, try to make some corrections and adjustments and get ready for Game 5,” said Thunder Head Coach Billy Donovan. “We've got to go up there and we've got to obviously play better on both ends of the floor.”

For reference in terms of execution, the Thunder can look to the first halves of the past two games in Oklahoma City, where it held Portland to an average of just 44.5 points on 38.2 percent shooting and just 5 free throw attempts, while racking up 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks with its disruptive defense.

In addition, Portland’s dynamic scoring backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum shot a combined 11-for-32 from three in the first halves of Game 3 and Game 4. However, the Thunder has not come out of the locker room well in this series, getting outscored 131-82 in the third period for an average margin of 32.8 points for Portland compared to just 20.5 for the Thunder. The main thorn in the Thunder’s side in the third quarter has been Lillard, who is averaging 13.8 points on 60 percent shooting, including 8-for-11 marksmanship from behind the arc.

Lillard and McCollum are averaging over 55 points per game combined in the series, but most remarkably are shooting 32-of-67 (47.8 percent) on three-point attempts over the first four games. Those numbers would be impressive for shooters left wide open on the perimeter, but the Thunder has had a hand and two defenders near both players anytime they have the ball.

On the other end of the floor, the Thunder’s poor offense has amplified the differential. For sure the Thunder has missed more than its share of open three-pointers, making just 30.8 percent of its looks from beyond the arc, but it also could be manufacturing better shots as well. In Game 4, the Thunder took 18 non-paint two-point jumpers, including many with no passes before the shot and have shot just 25.9 percent on above the break three-pointers compared to 40.8 percent on corner threes.

“I didn’t think that maybe our ball movement was as good at times during the game,” Donovan noted about Game 4. “When those guys (Lillard and McCollum), they’re making some of the shots that they made, what happens is we’re not making those shots that would be somewhat similar… When we’re missing those shots, it certainly looks that we maybe could’ve generated better shots.”

Despite the shooting differential, the Thunder still has life, but it must win the next three games in the series to become just the 12th team in NBA Playoff history to come back from a 3-1 deficit in a series. That can only be done one game at a time, so the Thunder must have the poise, stamina and mental toughness to win on the road in Game 5 to give itself a chance to go back to Oklahoma City for a Game 6.

“The momentum in games is when you have it, you want to keep it. When you lose it, how quickly can you stop it?” Donovan asked rhetorically. “The games are gonna go like that, so you’ve got to be able to handle and manage those runs.”

“Being as efficient as you can on offense. You can’t foul, and giving up offensive rebounds, some of those little things like that kind of magnify that,” Donovan continued. “We’re gonna have to handle those type of situations.”

Practice Report - April 22

Finishing at the rim, flipping the shooting script and taking it one game at a time will be key for the Thunder.

NEWS & NOTES

- So much in the playoffs comes down to the fundamentals. This season the Thunder hasn’t been a great free throw shooting team, but in the postseason it has gone to the free throw line 17 more times than Portland and is hitting 77.7 percent of its shots there. George has been the ringleader, knocking down 35 of his 41 attempts, which are both first in the league this postseason.

- Unfortunately for the Thunder, it has not capitalized on one of the other fundamentals of the game – finishing around the rim. Donovan’s club is shooting just 56.4 percent in the restricted area for the series and only 22-of-48 in transition, meaning that missed layups and poorly executed fast breaks could have been a massive difference in some of these games. Get those areas cleaned up, and the Thunder will give itself a chance in Game 5.