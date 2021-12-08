At the checkout line, laughter erupted once the receipt unfurled to the floor.

For the first time in 23 months, what better way to bring back a Thunder tradition than everyone's favorite bison. As part of Thunder Holiday Assist, Rumble delivered some holiday cheer and relief to a local family of nine on a special trip to the grocery store, courtesy of Homeland.



"I didn't know what to expect," said Vikki Coulter, Homeland Shopping recipient. "I'm just thankful and grateful for everything."

By Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder