Thunder Hosts Women in Business Summit

OKLAHOMA CITY, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024 – In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Oklahoma City Thunder is hosting its second annual Women in Business Summit, Wednesday, March 14, 1 – 5 p.m. at Paycom Center.

The summit agenda includes panels where participants will hear from women in leadership as well as breakout sessions focusing on topics relevant to career development and succeeding in today’s workplace environment.

Scheduled panelists include Camille Buxeda, director of Women’s Basketball for Octagon; Rachel Cope, founder/CEO of 84 Hospitality; Christy Gillenwater, president & CEO of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber; Ayana Lawson, Thunder vice president of Lifestyle Service and Social Impact; Paris Lawson, Thunder broadcast & digital reporter; Lacie Lowry, News 9 anchor; Melissa Richey, vice president of Community Engagement for Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma; Caroline Sallee, founder & CEO of Caroline & Co.; and Alba Weaver, OG&E senior manager of Economic Development & Community Affairs.

Tickets start at $49 and include the summit, t-shirt, and a ticket to a Thunder game. Limited VIP upgrades are available which include pregame networking, food and drink, and raffle prizes. Discounts for groups of six or more are also available.