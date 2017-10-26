Thunder, Whataburger Partner to Help Fight Hunger

Oklahoma City, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder and Whataburger have partnered to help fight hunger in Oklahoma during this holiday season through a food drive at next Friday’s Thunder game and a three-week fundraiser at Whataburger restaurants.

FRIDAY, NOV. 3: THUNDER CARES FOOD DRIVE, PRESENTED BY WHATABURGER

The Thunder will hold its annual Thunder Cares Food Drive, presented by Whataburger, at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Friday, Nov. 3. Fans attending the Thunder vs. Boston Celtics game that night are asked to make a donation to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. While supplies last, all fans who donate will receive a coupon for free Whataburger. For every $5 donated, fans will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Thunder team-autographed basketball or free Whataburger for a year.

The Thunder Cares Foundation will hold an auction outside Section 102 featuring Thunder-autographed items and other signed sports memorabilia. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Donations for the Food Bank will be accepted inside every entrance to Chesapeake Energy Arena, as well as at raffle tables outside Sections 104 and 318.

The food drive is part of the 10th annual Thunder Holiday Assist, which is presented by Cox Communications.

NOV. 3 TO 27: WHATABURGER FUNDRAISER

The food drive tips off a three-week fundraiser to support the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. From Nov. 3 to 27, customers can donate $1 to their regional food bank at any of the 27 Whataburger locations in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas to receive a thank-you coupon good for a free Whataburger with the purchase of a medium fry and 32-ounce drink on their next visit.

“We are so proud to partner with Whataburger to continue our tradition of this food drive,” said Christine Berney, vice president of Community Relations for the Thunder. “This event really engages our fans to give a helping hand to their neighbors in need. That community spirit is what the holidays – and our Holiday Assist – are all about.”

“Whataburger and the Thunder have the best fans, and we’re proud to enlist their help in the fight against hunger,” said Whataburger Director of Operations Jason Svedberg. “As a business that serves food daily, we believe that no one should have to go hungry and we’re happy to do what we can to support food banks in Oklahoma.”





ABOUT WHATABURGER:

Whataburger has focused on its fresh, made-to-order burgers and friendly customer service since 1950 when Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger as a small roadside burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. Dobson gave his restaurant a name he hoped to hear customers say every time they took a bite of his made-to-order burgers: “What a burger!” Within the first week, people lined up around the block for his 25-cent, 100 percent beef burgers served on five-inch buns. Today, the company is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 790 locations in 10 states with sales of more than $2 billion annually. Visit www.Whataburger.com for more information.



