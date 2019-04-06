Read and React: More than Just a Mantra, A Path to the Record Books

On the first possession of Friday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons, Russell Westbrook sent one up top to Steven Adams for a lob dunk. On the next one, Westbrook hit Paul George on an inbounds pass for a jump shot. On the third possession, Westbrook made history by making a steal then finding Jerami Grant in transition for a layup. Three possessions, three assists, a triple-double average clinched for the third-straight season to further cement his place in the NBA’s record books.

---

Westbrook’s process is a private one. Bare feet in a small plastic tub of warm water. On the road, sometimes it’s a janitor’s bucket. Head tucked under a towel. Ear buds poking out. In the locker room before a game, intermittent Lil’ Wayne lyrics chirping from his mouth. Only pausing to grin, nod his head and dap up a teammate as they walk by, Russell Westbrook peers intently at the game film unfolding on the television screen across from his seat.

He’s analyzing the action. He’s surveying the landscape of everything – how he attacked, where his teammates were on the floor, how the opposition was defending, the missed opportunities and the mesmerizing moments of perfectly choreographed chaos. “Read and react” is a constant refrain from the former MVP. The film study before the game is proof positive of that process’ effectiveness.

“You watch and see where guys are most comfortable or what makes them uncomfortable,” Westbrook said. “That’s the most important thing to watch – learning about your teammates, learning things about them that you may not see throughout the game,”

There was a time when Westbrook couldn’t take part in that comfortable pre-game ritual. After a certain former Houston Rockets guard careened into Westbrook’s right knee during Game 2 of the first round of the 2013 NBA Playoffs, the Thunder point guard’s routine was derailed for a good portion of nearly 9 months, as three knee surgeries forced him to miss the Thunder’s 9 remaining playoff games in 2013 and 36 games in the 2014-15 season. Prior to that year, Westbrook had never missed a game in his NBA career.

The ability to see the game from a different perspective after an injury is not a novel phenomenon. Players throughout the NBA will admit to (reluctantly) appreciating the chance to watch the game from a different vantage point and re-gain an extra level of hunger for each moment on the floor. Westbrook took the opportunity to heart, and when the dynamic in Oklahoma City flipped during the 2014-15 season and it was Kevin Durant who sat out injured for most of the year, the relentless lead guard was ready for the challenge of maximizing the group alongside him.

“Seeing the game from a different view allowed me to learn, obviously, and respect and miss playing,” Westbrook explained. “Getting back on the floor for me is always never taken for granted and going out and doing whatever I can while I’m on the floor.”

Westbrook earned his first scoring title in 2014-15, averaging 28.1 points per game, but also did something he had never done before. He registered more than three triple-doubles in a season. In fact, during that campaign Westbrook quietly (does he ever do anything quietly?) racked up 11 of those statistical feats that he’s come to revolutionize, while increasing his rebounds from 5.7 to 7.3 and assists from 6.9 to 8.6 per game.

Durant returned from injury in 2015-16, but a new head coach, Billy Donovan, entered the fold. The idea that Westbrook only filled up the stat sheet so much more dramatically in 2014-15 was due to Durant’s absence was put to bed, as Westbrook registered 18 triple-doubles in 2015-16, and also elevated his assist numbers to 10.4 per game. NBA fans the world over know the rest. Durant left, Westbrook had an historic MVP season in 2016-17 when he won a scoring title, amped his rebounds up from 7.8 to 10.7 per game, matched Oscar Robertson as the only players to average a triple-double and set the NBA record with 42 triple-doubles on the season.

Over the past two seasons, with an All-Star running mate in Paul George by his side, Westbrook has continued to produce triple-doubles regularly: 25 in 2017-18 when he again averaged a triple-double and now 31 in 2018-19 for 135 total for his career as he approaches Magic Johnson’s 138 and 2nd on the All-Time Triple-Double list. With nightly production of 23.0 points, 11.1 rebounds and 10.5 assists this year, and with an unbelievable 20-20-20 game in the history books, Westbrook has made the impossible very, very possible by averaging a triple-double for the third consecutive season.

“I go out and compete every night and leave it on the floor. Whatever happens, happens,” said Westbrook. “Each moment for me is a blessing. Each time I walk in this locker room and see my name up there is a blessing. That’s an unbelievable moment in itself. To be able to just wake up, have a job, have jersey, have a name on your back. To me that’s a blessing in itself and something I never even dreamed about as a kid.”

The swirling national narrative around Westbrook’s triple-doubles has been quashed amongst good faith commentators. All one needs to look at is the Thunder’s record in those now 135 games 107-28. If getting a triple-double was so easy to manufacture, why hasn’t anyone else come close to Westbrook’s three-level production?

Other questions remain as well. How did this jump in triple-doubles happen, and why so dramatically from 2014 through 2016? What did Westbrook see when he was injured? Was the new level of productivity just an extension of his natural hunger and tenacity? What influence did Donovan’s arrival have?

Good luck getting answers to any of those questions directly from the source. Again, Westbrook’s genius is a black box to the outside world - confined to the spaces inside his own mind, in closed-door film sessions with his teammates and in practices and shootarounds.

There are, however, enough morsels to pick up to at least set the edges of the puzzle. Westbrook’s sudden on-court vulnerability certainly provided the mental approach required for a meteoric rise in production. A massive gap at small forward in the wake of Durant’s departure fulfilled the old aphorism, “necessity is the mother of invention,” and Donovan’s modern basketball mind and creativity helped lay a new foundation from which Westbrook could excel.

“The one thing that has always been important for Russell is to be efficient and for our team to be efficient. Obviously when I first got here, it was having conversations about how he saw the game,” Donovan recalled. “What he’s done has been more of a tribute to his constant striving for improvement and ways to get better. Then what you try to do as a coach is try to put a guy in positions that he’s playing to his strengths.”

While Donovan has built a connection, there have been few people as close to Westbrook as Thunder assistant coach Maurice Cheeks, an NBA Hall-of-Fame point guard himself. Having played and coached with and against some of the greatest to ever play this game, Cheeks has a unique perspective on what Westbrook’s statistical achievements mean.

“He’s done something to (the triple-double) because he has them so frequent,” Cheeks said of Westbrook. “I think people take it for granted, like it’s so easy for somebody to get a triple-double... If it was that easy to do, everybody would be doing it.”

The triple-double trailblazing hasn’t surprised Westbrook’s mentor, given the Thunder leader’s relentless nature and ability to impact the game on every level. One thing does make the NBA lifer shake his head, however, is the rebounding numbers. In 2018-19, the 6’3” Westbrook averaged 11.1 rebounds per game, the only guard to average double figures, and the only player below 6’7” to average more than 7 boards in a game.

“The way he rebounds is astonishing to me. I always tease him and joke with him about it. He says, ‘first one to the ball’,” Cheeks recounted.

“He doesn’t get hit. I would think going into a game against an opponent, a big guy, thinking about this guy coming in and rebounding, would maybe go in and hit him or something,” Cheeks continued with a grin, thinking back to the NBA’s bruising ‘80s. “Nobody does it.”

Most of Westbrook’s rebounds come on the defensive end of the floor, where he’s often the quickest player to track the flight of the ball and then go get it off of the glass. He also ranks second in the NBA behind Paul George in loose balls recovered, including one per game on the offensive end of the floor. That’s the side of the ball where Westbrook’s triple-doubles truly elevate the play of his teammates.

In 2018-19 Westbrook led the NBA in assists for the second straight season, this year with 10.6 per game, 1.7 more than the next closest player in the league. The downhill attacking style with which Westbrook generates offense is a staple of his game and has heled him become one of the most prolific scorers in the league. It’s also what has opened up opportunities to find teammates.

Something that Westbrook has worked on with Donovan has been putting players in positions for him to find them without turning it over. With Cheeks, it’s the patience once in the paint to bait big men who are dropping back towards the rim to come out and leave a passing lane open.

“The one thing you have to do with a player with his speed is when you’re coming down in transition, how do you like the floor spaced? Where do you see the floor best? How do you feel like you can manipulate the floor?” Donovan explained.

“(Westbrook) gets in the teeth of the defense and then kicks it out to an open shooter. That’s where more of his assists come from,” Cheeks added. “If you think about Russell, he’s always speed, speed, speed. For him to actually have that patience, coming off a screen, putting a guy on his back, having that guy make a decision whether he’s going to guard him, guard Steven (Adams) or Jerami (Grant) or somebody rolling to the rim, that’s a learned thing for him.”

For a player with Westbrook’s explosiveness and tenacity, scoring has always taken care of itself. In fact, Westbrook and the Thunder are often at its best when the point guard racks up multiple assists in the opening six minutes of a game, setting up his teammates and softening up the defense. With defenders on their heels, that’s when Westbrook strikes. Heading into each game, and each season, Westbrook is always looking for ways to better attack the opposition, not just for himself but for the team.

“He’s really a student of the game,” said Cheeks. “Guys like him, you have to allow them lots of input in it. They’re playing the game and they’re out there on the floor.”

“It’s really more just me talking to him about what he feels like he would thrive in and then you try to come up with things that are obviously going to put him in a position to be successful and take advantage of his strengths,” Donovan noted.

Over the years Westbrook has analyzed himself, his teammates and the competition. With the help of those around him, including coaches, teammates and staff, Westbrook has turned his tutelage into mastery. In turn, that’s helped him change the NBA game, break the idea of a triple-double around the league and plant his name squarely in the record books forever.

“Without (my teammates) none of this is possible,” Westbrook said after the game. “They make my job very, very easy and I try to do the same for them. So, just thankful for those group of guys in the locker room to be on my side, to be sharing on and encouraging, continuously putting out positive energy is always a great team especially inside of a team.”