Russell Westbrook Named 2018 NBA All-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 23, 2018 – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook was named a 2018 All-Star, it was announced today by the NBA.

A two-time NBA All-Star game MVP, Westbrook is now scheduled to make his seventh career All-Star appearance.

Westbrook is currently averaging 24.8 points (ranks 10th), 10.1 assists (ranks 1st), 9.7 rebounds (ranks 13th) and 2.02 steals (ranks 5th). He is on pace to become the first player in NBA history to lead the league in scoring and assists, respectively, in consecutive seasons. Westbrook once again leads the NBA with 14 triple-doubles this season (Oklahoma City is 10-4 in those games).

Named the Western Conference Player of the Month in December, Westbrook has helped lead the Thunder to a record of 18-8 (.692) since Dec. 1.

Westbrook leads the NBA in loose balls recovered each game (1.9) and ranks second in usage percentage (.349), defensive win shares (2.9), player impact estimate (19.0) and value over replacement player (4.3).

The 67th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Staples Center, will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages. TNT will televise the All-Star Game for the 16th consecutive year, marking Turner Sports’ 33rd year of NBA All-Star coverage. Staples Center will also host Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars on Friday, Feb. 16 and State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Saturday, Feb. 17. The NBA All-Star Practice, NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles, Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars Practice and NBA G League International Challenge presented by Kumho Tire will take place at Verizon Up Arena at Los Angeles Convention Center.

Under the new All-Star Game format that replaces the traditional matchup between the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference, LeBron James and Stephen Curry will choose the team rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves. The All-Star teams will feature 12 players from each conference, but the captains will select the team rosters without regard for conference affiliation. Each captain’s first four selections must come from the pool of eight remaining starters. As the top overall finisher in fan voting, James will make the first pick.

The team rosters will be revealed on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. ET in a special one-hour edition of TNT NBA Tip-Off.

