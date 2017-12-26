Russell Westbrook Named Western Conference Player of the Week

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 26, 2017 – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played Dec. 18-24, it was announced today by the National Basketball Association.

Westbrook helped lead the Thunder to a perfect 4-0 week while posting averages of 29.8 points on .598 percent shooting (49-82 FGs) to go along with 9.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 2.50 steals in 34.5 minutes. Westbrook’s triple-double on Dec. 23 at Utah represented the 11th of the season (OKC 9-2 in those games) and the 90th of his career.

Westbrook led the NBA in loose balls recovered (13) during the week while ranking tied for second with Paul George in deflections (24). During the four straight wins in which Oklahoma City prevailed by an average of 11.5 points, Oklahoma City posted a 100.5 defensive rating with Westbrook in the game (would rank first in the NBA if maintained throughout the entire season).

Westbrook has now been named the Western Conference Player of the Week on 16 occasions during his career.

