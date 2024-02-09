Thunder Signs Lindy Waters III to Multi-Year Contract

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 9, 2024 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Lindy Waters III to a multi-year contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Waters III has appeared in 87 career games (one start) with the Thunder and averaged 5.4 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 36.8% from three-point range. Signed to a Two-Way contract on Aug. 18, 2023, he has seen action in 21 games with the Thunder this season and averaged 2.8 points and 1.0 rebound in 7.3 minutes per game. In six games (all starts) this season with the Oklahoma City Blue, he has posted averages of 22.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.83 steals in 33.3 minutes per game.