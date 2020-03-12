Update Regarding Tickets for the Postponed March 11 Thunder vs. Jazz Game

We thank you for your patience and understanding in dealing with a very difficult and unprecedented situation in our arena last night. We are especially pleased to hear state health officials say game attendees do not face a health risk.

For those of you who were at the game vs. the Jazz, you might be wondering about our ticket policy stemming from the postponement of the game.

Here are some details we have in place:



The Thunder will communicate directly to Season Ticket Members, group ticket buyers and other fans who purchased directly from the team. We are working through a variety of options and will work closely with the NBA over the next few days to determine appropriate next steps. As a general rule, it is the team’s goal that fans will never have to pay for a ticket for a game that was not played.

For fans who purchased tickets directly from Ticketmaster on a single game basis they may contact Ticketmaster directly at 1-800-653-8000. We recommend having your seat location, contact information and method of payment available at the time of your call. Fans may also hold onto their tickets until it is determined if or when the game will be rescheduled.

For fans who purchased tickets from a source other than directly from the Thunder or Ticketmaster, we recommend you contact the seller directly. Since the only authorized seller of Thunder tickets is Ticketmaster, we are unable to comment about policies of other unauthorized resellers.

We ask all fans for their patience as we work through this situation and know that our goal is to assure you that you will never have to pay for a ticket for a game that was not played.

We will continue to work closely with the NBA as it determines the details of the future of this season.

Any information regarding future game postponements and ticket policies will be communicated directly with Thunder account holders.