Training Camp Day 3 - Quotes of the Day

On Day 3 of Training Camp, first-round draft pick Aleskej Pokuševski and veteran sharp-shooter Darius Miller sat down after their individual workouts at the Thunder Ion to talk to the media about their new city and new team.



Pokuševski spent last season playing in Greece for Olympiacos of the Euroleague averaging 10.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists per game. At just 18-years-old, the 7-foot center was the youngest player in the 2020 draft and considered one of the most intriguing players in the class.



Miller, a 6-foot-6 forward, spent five seasons with New Orleans appearing in 253 games. The former Kentucky Wildcat was sidelined by a season-ending Achilles tear last year after leading the Pelicans in 3-point attempts and makes in the 2018-19 season.

Aleskej Pokuševski

On getting acclimated to the organization…

It was perfect. Getting used to the time and the people in the city. They’re warm. They’ve welcomed me like I’ve been playing here, but this is my first time. I’m happy. Guys from the club are perfect. Great guys. They’re warm. It’s just like a family. I’m 10 days here but I feel like [I’ve spent] the whole season here.



On lessons he can take from playing in the Euroleague…

I started playing as a young guy with the first team (Olympiacos). The first thing I know is that you have to listen. You have to listen to everyone. You have to have patience and just keep working every day.



On his development as a young player with the Thunder…

I’ve talked to them and they’re a team that is in process all the time, working with the young players. They have a great history with young players. I’m sure that they’ll have the time for me and I’m happy to be here. I’ll give it my everything every day on the court just to improve every day.

Darius Miller

On his initial impressions of the Thunder organization…

It’s been amazing so far, honestly. Just the culture that’s here on the team is amazing. It’s great to step into this, especially coming off the injury I’m coming off of. I feel like I’m in good hands. I’ve really been impressed with the culture and staff and everything, just how everybody is dedicated to the Thunder and everybody seems to have the same mindset. I’m really happy to get going.



On how he sees his role with the Thunder…

For me, honestly I'm excited to get back onto a court, just to be a part of something like this. The short time that I've been here, I've really been impressed with the culture. So I think this is a great place for me to get back going. As far as what I will try to bring to the team, whatever the team needs, honestly. I'm sure we'll have enough time to figure out our roles on the team and I'm sure with the communication that I've seen from the staff so far, they'll let me know. So honestly I'm just trying to come in, I'm excited to be back on a basketball court, be back into drills and just to be a part of all of this. So, I'm going to try to bring to the team whatever the team asks me to bring to the team.