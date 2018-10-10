Finish the Year Strong: Thunder to Host Second Thunder Run Event

Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder today opened registration for its second Thunder Run powered by OU Medicine, to be held on Dec. 29. The event will be comprised of two races: the one-mile Rumble’s Family Fun Run begins at 9 a.m., and the Thunder 5K, which will begin at 9:30 a.m., is open to fans ages eight and older.

“We’re excited to offer a fun, yet competitive opportunity for our fans to exercise while exploring downtown Oklahoma City,” said Christine Berney, vice president of Community Relations for the Thunder. “Last year’s inaugural Thunder Run was such a resounding success, we’re so excited to host our sophomore event with the support of OU Medicine. One of our core community-outreach goals is to pair fitness with Thunder fun. This is a great new way to get fans involved in the Thunder Experience, while also reaching their own fitness goals.”

Last year’s Thunder Run event garnered over 1,500 runners with 360 participants in the Rumble’s Family Fun Run and 1,131 runners in the Thunder 5K.

Early-bird registration for both events is available through Dec. 1, offering a discounted price of $35 for Rumble’s Family Fun Run and $45 for the Thunder 5K. Early registration includes a commemorative long-sleeve T-shirt, finisher medal, Thunder Run swag bag and one Baseline Reserve ticket to the Oklahoma City Blue vs. Canton Charge game on Dec. 29. Participants will have the option to purchase additional tickets and upgrade their ticket. After Dec. 1, registration fees for both events will increase $5 and will include a finisher medal, long-sleeve T-shirt, Thunder Run swag bag and one Baseline Reserve ticket to the Oklahoma City Blue vs. Canton Charge game.

“OU Medicine is passionate about serving Oklahoma communities in ways that are purposeful and impactful. Engaging the region in fitness and wellbeing is important to the health of our communities and an area of focus for OU Medicine’s community engagement activities,” said Jennifer Schultz, vice president of Marketing for OU Medicine.

For more details and to register for the Thunder Run events, visit okcthunder.com/thunderrun

###